Mother makes plea for information regarding missing daughter who disappeared last month

Jan. 6—A 23-year-old woman last seen on Grand Boulevard early last month remains missing, according to Hamilton Police.

Kara Lorynn Hyde went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand about 2 p.m. that day according to the police report.

Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, police said.

"We know that she is still missing today," said Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

He said detectives are asking for help from anyone who may have seen her or heard from her.

Lisa Hyde said she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

She said the family has been searching on their own and found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara.

"She has gone missing a couple times before. But never this long," Lisa Hyde said. "She lived on Facebook. Nothing has been posted and her phone just goes to voice mail."

"I just need to know what happened ... where she is," Lisa Hyde said, crying.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde's whereabouts, polices call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.