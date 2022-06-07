Mother of man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble instrumental in his surrender, sheriff said

The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper, Trouble, surrendered to Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies late Tuesday evening, officials said.

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot to death while visiting a female friend at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff Eric Levett said his team of investigators met Monday morning to put a plan together to locate Jamichael Jones, the man deputies believe killed Orr.

Deputies visited places familiar to Jones and initiated ‘Knock and Talk’ to talk to those who may have known of his whereabouts.

One of those locations was the suspect’s mother’s home, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Levett said Jones mother was instrumental in his surrender after he called his mother and told her he wanted to turn himself in peacefully.

Jones then gave deputies a location where he would surrender and was subsequently arrested.

According to Levett, Jones is facing aggravated assault, battery and home invasion charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

More charges could be forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this developing story.

IN OTHER NEWS:







