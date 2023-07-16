Mother of man attacked at Atlanta gas station speaks out, police still searching for his attackers

The mother of the man attacked at an Atlanta gas station was able to see her son take his last breath, 10 days after the incident.

Authorities said on June 27, officers received reports of an attack at a Shell Gas Station near Fairburn Road.

According to the investigation, David Dominguez Reyes was assaulted repeatedly by multiple unknown men.

Police believe a group of men beat and robbed Reyes.

Reyes’ mother was able to make it from Mexico in time to say a final goodbye.

“llegue solo a ver morir a mi hijo en una cama,” Maria Guadalupe Reyes Sanchez said.

His mother said she arrived to see her son take his last breath because he was disconnected from life support right before her eyes.

If you have any information that can help, please call Atlanta police.

Police have not said what led to the attack.

