Mother of man who died at SRJ wants answers

Apr. 13—The mother of a 37-year-old Beckley man who died at Southern Regional Jail under undisclosed circumstances on March 1 became emotional at the regular meeting of Beckley Common Council on Tuesday when she said local elected officials have not reached out to her with information about how her son died.

Quantez Burks was arrested on Feb. 28 by Beckley Police Department officers and booked at Southern Regional Jail on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer.

State officials reported that Burks was "combative" with guards but has not provided video surveillance to the Burks family, according to statements by their attorney Dwight Staples.

Local attorneys have reported to The Register-Herald that most parts of the jail are under heavy surveillance and that incidents inside the jail are usually minutely documented and that reports of the incidents typically contain still images taken from security cameras.

A former nurse at the jail and a retired guard both reported earlier this month that they had witnessed guards physically abusing prisoners in areas of the jail that are not under surveillance, including the medical pod.

The retired guard, Scott Moore, said he had once witnessed several guards enter a cell and beat a prisoner nearly to death after the prisoner had punched one of the guards. Moore said he had warned state officials when he retired in August that a prisoner was going to be killed.

Kimberly Burks appeared in person at the council meeting and became emotional as she discussed losing her son and the alleged condition of his body.

At one point, she approached Mayor Rob Rappold and held up something for him to see.

"To the new chief coming in, please work with us on this," she said to Police Chief Dean Bailey, who had been appointed to the position moments earlier. "We had a second autopsy report done.

"This is my son!" She shouted, as the room remained silent. "My son suffered a heart attack.

"He had blunt force trauma to his body, two broken wrists. He was handcuffed while he was being beaten. He had bruising all up and down his body. He had foot prints, boot prints, (on his back), he had knots on his head. I have yet to receive a phone call from the Beckley Police Department or the Southern Regional Jail or the C.O. (correctional officer), or anyone else in your circle," Burks said. "And I want to know why."

Burks said her son was healthy when he entered SRJ around 2 p.m. on Feb. 28, after being arrested by BPD officers and booked at the jail.

"Y'all have rules and regulations to do to these people if they are combative, to protect you and to protect them," she said, sometimes sobbing. "If he was in the cell by himself, why did your CO go into that jail (cell)?

"He is my son," she said, with a pleading tone.

Her voice grew louder in the silent room.

"He's a brother, a son, a fiancee, a dad, a grandfather and all that," she said."Y'all have taken my heart away from me, and I have yet to hear from you. Nobody in your department listened. Nobody in your department addressed me to say that my son was murdered.

"Do you know how I found out my son was murdered?" she asked.

"This was my son. He was 37 years old. He was a home owner. He was a renter. He had everything going for him. Nothing was wrong with him when they took him to jail," she said. "He came out of jail in a body bag, bruised and beaten.

"It is not acceptable, by no means necessary," she said. "I don't know why you allow it, because ya'll have been knowing this stuff is going on at Southern Regional."

"You have 30 seconds, ma'am," Mayor Rob Rappold interjected, reminding her of the 3-minute time limit for speakers.

After she spoke, Rappold told her that there is pending litigation which requires city officials to remain silent.

When the mother left the council chambers, she chanted, "No justice, no peace."

At the end of the meeting, Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock addressed the death of the woman's son.

"Let's pray for that mother that was hurting, that mother that was here, and she was hurting," Bullock said. "Let's pray for her."

Burks' case is under investigation by West Virginia State Police and State Department of Corrections, and the family's attorney has called for a federal investigation.

Early in the case, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina said that Burks entered Southern Regional on Monday around 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 after being arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer.

Messina charged that Burks was combative during admission and later Monday evening and again around 10 a.m. on March 1. Messina alleged that Burks "assaulted multiple staff while attempting to force his way out of the section" and that he was placed in an "administrative segregation section of the facility, where he collapsed upon being taken to a cell."

He reported that staff immediately provided emergency medical assistance but were not able to revive Burks.

Multiple local attorneys have said that incidents inside the jail are heavily documented and that reports of inmate infractions typically contain multiple still images taken from various security cameras, which are throughout the jail.

SRJ has not released video of Burks' booking to the Burks family.

BPD is a separate agency from the jail.

BPD is the city police department, while SRJ is overseen by the W.Va. Regional Jail and Correctional Authority.

At the time of his death, Burks had not been tried on the two charges against him.