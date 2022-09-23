Mother of man killed in crash with N. Myrtle Beach officer sues police for wrongful death

The mother of a Florida man who was killed after being struck by a North Myrtle Beach police cruiser is suing the city and department for his death.

Nicholas Shroyer, 39, was hit near the intersection of Highway 17 and 29th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021 and died at the scene.

Authorities said at the time Shroyer was crossing the street illegally and the officer, identified as Christopher Michael Fitzwater in court documents filed Sept. 21, was not at fault.

Camden Hodge, an attorney for Nicholas’s mother Connie, claims the officer was distracted when he collided with the man.

“Fitzwater was traveling too fast for conditions, speeding, failing to keep a proper lookout and otherwise driving recklessly .. when he violently struck Plaintiff, causing him great bodily injury and death,” the suit argues.

Hodge is bringing claims of negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision and wrongful death under a 50-year-old law that allows a deceased person’s spouse, parents or heirs to seek financial compensation for an untimely death caused by vehicle accidents, medical malpractice or nursing home abuse and neglect.

Shroyer’s obituary described him as an outdoorsman who loved golfing, hunting, fishing and guns. He also enjoyed movies and was very close with his brother, Aaron.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham could not immediately be reached for comment but the city’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation.

Shroyer’s mother is requesting a jury trial for unspecified damages but recoveries for medical bills and funeral costs, lost wages including future earnings, lost benefits, pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of companionship can all be included in a wrongful death claim.