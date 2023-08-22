Mother of man killed in hit-and-run speaks after 2 charged in his death

A family is getting answers, eight months after Zachary Gleason was hit by two cars in January while walking on West Carson Street.

The father of four was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Now, two men have been charged in the deadly hit-and-run.

On Channel 11 at 6 — Reporter Gabriella DeLuca speaks exclusively with Gleason’s mother about what she says she’s recently learned about the moments after her son was hit.

