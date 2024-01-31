Mother of man killed in Philadelphia police shooting search for answers after new video released

TechCrunch

Ofcom, the U.K. regulator enforcing the now official Online Safety Act, is gearing up to size up an even bigger target: search engines like Google and Bing and the role that they play in presenting self-injury, suicide and other harmful content at the click of a button, particularly to underage users. A report commissioned by Ofcom and produced by the Network Contagion Research Institute found that major search engines including Google, Microsoft's Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and AOL become "one-click gateways" to such content by facilitating easy, quick access to web pages, images and videos -- with one out of every five search results around basic self-injury terms linking to further harmful content.