Mother of man killed in Transfort bus crash files motion demanding driver be charged

The mother of the city of Fort Collins employee killed when he was hit by a bus in a Transfort facility earlier this year has filed a motion with the court in an effort to have the bus driver charged in her son’s death.

Jason Telleen, 37, was working as a fueler at the Transfort maintenance and fueling facility at 6570 Portner Road the evening of Jan. 24 when another employee hit and ran over him while parking a bus.

A Fort Collins police investigation resulted in an officer recommending no charges be filed against the driver in mid-February, and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced its decision not to file charges shortly after.

But Telleen’s mother, Patricia Telleen — unsatisfied with the police department’s investigation and district attorney’s conclusion — hired her own experts to investigate her son’s death. She and her attorneys believe the driver should be charged with careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic misdemeanor.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Patricia Telleen, through her attorneys, has filed a motion to compel prosecution in this case, urging a judge to appoint a special prosecutor and charge the driver.

A careless driving resulting in death charge can be filed against “a person who drives a motor vehicle … in a careless and imprudent manner, without due regard for the width, grade, curves, corners, traffic, and use of the streets and highways and all other attendant circumstances, is guilty of careless driving,” according to the state statute.

The motion alleges the driver of the bus — who the Coloradoan is not naming at this time because he has not been charged with a crime — “was not paying attention to what was in front of him and traveling at a rate of speed excess of the speed limit.”

In a previous statement from the district attorney’s office on their decision not to charge the driver, a spokesperson cited other “complicating factors,” including poor lighting and a lack of reflective clothing, that contributed to Telleen’s death. They also stated that the video perspective does not accurately show the driver’s perspective, and that "the driver's maneuvers were described as prudent and reasonable driving by the investigating officer, who holds a Class A CDL.”

But the three experts hired by Telleen's mother to investigate the circumstances of her son’s death largely disagree with the police investigation’s findings and conclusion, and instead support prosecuting the driver.

Family's independent experts 'support prosecution'

All three independent experts hired by Telleen's mother to investigate this case — J.P. Purswell, of Purswell & Purswell Ergonomics and Safety Consulting; Joseph Moon, principal and senior consultant for Moon Forensic Consulting; and Accident Reconstruction Specialist Arnold G. Wheat — “further support prosecution” of the driver, according to the motion.

While the district attorney’s office noted poor lighting, no high-visibility clothing and other “complicating factors,” the expert reports argued those shouldn’t be considered as mitigating factors and that there is evidence the driver’s careless actions resulted in Telleen’s death.

Here are the highlights from their reports:

Transfort issued high-visibility clothing to all employees but did not have a policy requiring employees to wear them. Telleen was not wearing high-visibility clothing, but video from the facility showed other employees also not wearing high-visibility clothing, so the driver should have been aware of pedestrians in that area not wearing reflective clothing, Wheat’s report suggests.

If the driver had been driving slower, "he would have had additional time to detect and then react" to any pedestrians in the area, according to Wheat's report.

The driver was "not attentive" while driving toward the garage bay, and "was fully distracted" by the door opening instead of being aware of his surroundings, Wheat's report states.

The bus headlights provide "adequate lighting to detect the presence of a pedestrian in the lot," according to the Purswell report.

The driver's decision to back up once hitting something, despite not knowing what it was at first, showed "a lack of reasonable care," Purswell said in the report.

Moon's report "drew 'a robust conclusion' that if the driver of the bus “had ceased its forward movement over Mr. Telleen immediately following the initial impact” then “the subsequent series of events leading to the second and third fatal impacts could have been averted."

The expert opinions in these reports suggests that the driver drove carelessly, and it was that careless driving that resulted in Telleen's death, Telleen's mother and attorneys suggest in the motion.

What evidence from police investigation attorneys say points to careless driving

Some of the information gathered in the police investigation could also be used to prosecute the driver for careless driving, Telleen's mother and her attorneys argue in their motion.

In his interview with police, the driver acknowledged the importance of not driving too fast in that area and that it was normal for people to walk through that area. The bus was traveling upwards of 16 mph seconds before the crash and had slowed to 8.7-9.8 mph at the approximate time of the crash, according to the motion, which cited GPS data from the bus. The posted speed limit in the facility is 10 mph.

Multiple witnesses who spoke to police said it appeared the driver was going too fast, according to the motion. Another witness commented on how the person was driving, and said that while making their turn into the garage bay they “should not have gone that far out to get that bus in that shop."

Video from inside the bus shows the driver looking left for several seconds prior to hitting Telleen, who was walking across the lot from the right.

“In fact, had (the driver) paid attention to what was in front of him, he would have seen Mr. Telleen walking in the area directly in front of the bus for a minimum of 8 seconds prior to impact," the motion states, also alleging that the driver was "oblivious" and "unaware of his surroundings."

What happens next?

Through this motion, Telleen's mother and her attorneys are asking for a judge to appoint a special prosecutor and order that the driver be charged with careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic misdemeanor.

In a statement to the Coloradoan, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin reaffirmed his decision not to charge the driver and added that these new reports do not change that decision.

"While the consequences of this accident are tragic, the evidence does not support the conclusion that (the driver) had the requisite criminal culpability when he drove into Mr. Telleen," McLaughlin said in an emailed statement. "Our office issued a statement explaining our decision in April and the recent reports do not change the conclusions presented by the Fort Collins Police Services investigation. ... This is a heartbreaking situation and we send our deepest condolences to the Telleen family."

The motion to compel prosecution was filed last week, and the district attorney's office will have a chance to respond in writing before a hearing date is set, one of Patricia Telleen's attorneys, Matthew Haltzman, told the Coloradoan.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Mother of man killed in Transfort crash files motion to charge driver