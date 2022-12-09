Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases

A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago.

“It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said.

Jonte Thomas, 37, was shot in the area of North Fiske Boulevard and Mitchell Street in Cocoa on Dec. 9, 2016.

Thomas was driving home with friends after celebrating a high school football team’s state championship victory, when they noticed a car that appeared to be following them on North Fiske Boulevard.

They turned onto Mitchell Street, where shots rang out. A bullet struck Thomas in the head — he survived almost five months before dying from complications.

Early on, detectives shared a video that appeared to show a white Nissan Altima or Maxima in the area of the shooting. But the case remains unsolved.

Thomas’ family still doesn’t know why the shooting happened or who’s responsible. Cocoa police said they have worked every lead, but the shooting is considered a cold case.

Gibson said she knows that won’t change without someone’s help.

“I’m not even asking for justice. I’m asking for peace of mind that I can move on, and go wherever that takes me,” Gibson said.

Since her son’s death, Gibson has advocated for other families and pushed for a dedicated cold case unit within the Cocoa Police Department.

“Miss Gibson, she’s been a consistent fighter for justice, and not only her son, but other victims as well. And I think that speaks volumes,” said Cocoa deputy mayor Lavander Hearn.

Cocoa police have 24 cold cases dating back to the 1970s, including Thomas’ death.

