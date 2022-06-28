Mother of man shot, killed by Concord police wants body camera video released

More than four months after a man was shot and killed by Concord police, his mother is making some strong demands.

Virginia Tayara wants police body camera video released and she wants the officer involved to be charged.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Concord, police say

Investigators said an officer found Brandon Combs trying to steal a car at the Nissan dealership along Concord Parkway in February. Authorities said the officer and Combs got into a fight before the shooting.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Combs’ mother said they watched the body camera video and determined that there was no altercation. They said the officers shot Combs five times, called dispatch and then shot him again.

“He murdered him. He shot him in cold blood. I just want the officer held accountable and I want the city of Concord to make some changes to the way they do business,” Tayara said.

At the time, police told Channel 9 that the officer was placed on administrative duty while the SBI and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office investigated.

ALSO READ: City releases findings from CMPD body camera audit

We have reached out to Concord police to see if that officer is still on the job and if they have any comments following Tuesday’s news conference.

Channel 9 is also petitioning the court to get a copy of the body camera video, because state law doesn’t allow for police departments to release video otherwise.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD body camera video shows moments before police fatally shot armed man at Walmart)