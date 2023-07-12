Mother of Marion County woman charged with the murder of infant son: “My daughter isn’t a killer”

Tracie Puskac was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of her 17-month-old son, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s office investigators said they’re convinced the 36-year-old mother from Summerfield is responsible for the horrific death of her son Jermiyah.

But according Puskac’s mother detectives had it all wrong.

Channel 9′s Raphael Pires spoke to the mother of the accused killer at her home.

The suspect’s mother said she’s never seen her daughter harm her grandchildren.

“I’m still processing it” said Puskac’s mother Diane Watson. “I don’t think she has it in her.”

“I don’t think she’s a killer or murderer,” Watson added.

But the body camera video that Channel 9 obtained exclusively from the Sheriff’s Office tells a different story of the woman charged with the murder of her infant son.

Deputies said that on April 27, they responded to a call at Southeast 42nd Avenue.

That’s where they discovered Jermiyah Puskac unresponsive.

The body camera video shows the Marion County deputies questioning Puskac.

“When he had a seizure last night, did you call for medics or take him to a hospital?” deputies asked.

Puskac responded “I don’t know what a seizure is.”

“Then how do you know he had a seizure.” investigators responded.

The infant was taken to Advent Health Belleview Emergency Room before being transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital

Jermiyah died two days later.

Fast forward to just a few days ago where the medical examiner determined the cause of death was brain and spinal cord injuries.

Puskac was charged with homicide.

Marion County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Valerie Strong said the suspect’s story continued to change.

“At one moment the child was hitting his own head on the floor, the next moment he hit it in the shower, then she even blamed it on another 4-year-old child hitting him with a toy,” Strong said.

“Nothing she said fit the injuries she had, and she was the only one alone with him.” according to Strong.

This is not Puska’s first criminal charge.

Back in 2020, records show she was also arrested for battery of an elderly person and child neglect.

Puskac is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail.

