The mother of a Merrimack boy found dead in Mass. park is charged with murder

Apr. 18—The mother of a 5-year-old Merrimack boy whose body was found buried in a Massachusetts state park soon after he was reported missing last fall has been indicted on murder charges.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder for purposely causing the death of Elijah Lewis; one count of second-degree murder for causing the death of Elijah Lewis recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life; and three counts of tampering with witnesses.

Her arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court — Southern District in Nashua will be scheduled at a later date.

Dauphinais and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were arrested in New York on Oct. 16 and charged with witness-tampering and child endangerment. Dauphinais has been held without bail on the earlier charges.

Michayla Morrison, administrator for the "Eli's Army — Justice for Eli" Facebook page, said in a statement that justice hasn't been served yet.

"The prosecutors on Elijah's team need to prove she is guilty if this goes to trial," Morrison said. "I have faith that they will do this."

Law enforcement began looking for Dauphinais and Stapf on Oct. 14, after the state Department of Children, Youth and Families told Merrimack police that Lewis had not been seen in months. Later, police said Lewis had been seen within the previous month.

Prosecutors allege Dauphinais and Stapf encouraged others to lie about Lewis' whereabouts, according to witness-tampering charges.

Dauphinais had children from different fathers and has suffered from drug problems and mental illness, her relatives have said.

Eli had behavioral problems at times, and Dauphinais was in the process of sending him to live with a relative in California before he disappeared, her relatives said.

After several days of searching for evidence near the Merrimack home where Lewis and Dauphinais lived, a search of Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Mass., a town about 30 minutes southeast of Boston, was launched.

On Oct. 23, a New Hampshire State Police cadaver dog located Eli's body in the park.

The chief medical examiner of Massachusetts ruled the death a homicide, according to a statement by Attorney General John M. Formella.

"The cause of Elijah's death was determined to be violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers," the statement read.

Pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores, develop when people are unable to move or change positions when in a bed or chair, according to the Mayo Clinic website. They develop on skin that covers bony areas such as heels, ankles, hips and tailbones.

An attorney for Dauphinais did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com