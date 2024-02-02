Mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley testifies husband is at fault for not properly storing gun

The mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley testified Thursday that her husband is at fault for not properly storing the gun their son used to carry out the 2021 massacre at Oxford High School.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable being in charge of that. It was more his thing, so I let him handle that,” Jennifer Crumbley said on the stand.

She added that her husband, James Crumbley, and son bought the gun while she was out shopping on Black Friday that year. Mere days later, Ethan, just 15 at the time, used that 9 mm gun to kill four students at his high school, wounding seven others.

Jennifer Crumbley’s testimony came amid her trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. James Crumbley is set to go on trial for the same charges in early March.

In December 2023, Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole. He had previously pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and terrorism causing death.

At his sentencing hearing, he said his parents “are not at fault for what [he’d] done” because they weren’t aware of his plan.

The prosecution meanwhile has argued Jennifer Crumbley was “grossly negligent” for not getting her son mental health treatment.

In their opening statement, the defense instead laid the blame on James Crumbley for buying the gun, the school for not notifying Jennifer earlier about Ethan’s behavioral issues, and her son for carrying out the massacre.

“As a parent, you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers,” Jennifer testified. “You never would think you have to protect your child from harming someone else. That’s what blew my mind. That was the hardest thing I had to stomach was that my child harmed and killed other people.”

“I wish he would have killed us instead,” she added.

Jennifer also testified that while she was concerned about the drawings school officials showed her and her husband the morning of the shooting, everyone had agreed to keep him in school for the remainder of the day. But unbeknownst to his parents and school officials, Ethan already had the gun in his backpack.

Jennifer testified she and James missed their original arraignment and hid from authorities because they “didn’t feel it’d be safe” to turn themselves in.

“I don’t want to say that I’m a victim because I do not want to disrespect the families that truly are the victims in this, but we did lose a lot.”