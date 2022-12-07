Mother of missing 15-year-old girl says she received ‘bizarre and disturbing’ text messages

A DeKalb County teen mom is still missing after she and her baby disappeared over the weekend.

According to DeKalb County Police, 1-year-old Amoni was found safe Tuesday night.

According to family members, the baby’s mother, 15-year-old Junia Mayfield, dropped the baby off at the father’s house shortly before she went missing on Dec. 3.

Junia’s mother, Keshia Mayfield, Junia has no phone. She said she has not spoken to her daughter in three days, but she did receive bizarre and disturbing text messages from an unknown number, claiming to be from Junia.

