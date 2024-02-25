Mother of missing 3-year-old took him to man for ‘disciplinary reasons,’ officials say

Authorities and community members in Wisconsin are searching for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Elijah Vue was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 20, Two Rivers police said in a news conference streamed by WFRV.

Elijah’s mom, Katrina Baur, was arrested and faces a charge of party to a crime of child neglect, according to the Herald Times Reporter.

Authorities said she sent her son with a man named Jesse Vang, so Vang could use disciplinary “tactics” on him, according to WDJT. Vang was arrested and is accused of child neglect, Spectrum News reported.

“She intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for (more) than a week to the residence,” Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre told WDJT. “She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was an intentional thing by her.”

Elijah was reported missing by his caretaker Tuesday morning. The caretaker reported last seeing Elijah at 8 a.m. and called police at 10:59 a.m., according to the Herald Times Reporter.

Elijah Vue was last seen in Two Rivers, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Officials and community members continue to search for him.

The Two Rivers Police Department continues to provide updates on its Facebook page.

“Elijah has not been located. We are aware of at least one fake video circulating social media that shows the recovery of a minor by officers,” police said Feb. 24.

Authorities and community members have formed search parties for Elijah.

“I had some tears; I’m not going to lie. It’s a very sad situation,” search volunteer Kathleen Beverly told WDJT.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI have become involved in the case, police said

“We are continuing to work day and night in our search efforts, which include but are not limited to officers following up on all tips and leads, searches of our rivers, drones in the area, teams of officers and agents out on foot and a continued search of the landfill,” officials said in a Feb. 23 news release.

Baur and Vang appeared in court Friday. Vang is being held on a $20,000 bail and Baur was given a $15,000 bail, police said.

“Mr. Vang was the individual entrusted with the care of the child during the alleged neglect,” the district attorney said in court, according to WISN. “Given his direct hands-on involvement and the disciplinary methods he’s accused of using, a $20,000 cash bail is necessary.”

Elijah is about 3 feet tall, weighs 45 to 55 pounds and has brown eyes and dark blonde hair, officials said. He was last seen wearing dark colored sweatpants and shoes with dinosaur print on them.

“We’re going day by day, just really doing whatever we can, anything we can, with still a lot of hope to find him,” Elijah’s aunt, Sue Xiong, told WDJT.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the tip line at 844-267-6648 or Two Rivers Police Dispatch at 1-920-686-7200.

Two Rivers is about 40 miles southeast of Green Bay.

