The mother of a missing 5-year-old Tennessee girl appears to have documented the disappearance on TikTok

A TikTok account that appears to belong to the mother of Summer Wells, a missing 5-year-old girl, posted a video about the search.

Summer Wells, 5, was reported missing on June 15 in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

A TikTok account with the same name as her mother posted a video about the search.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Summer hasn't been found.

The mother of Summer Wells, a 5-year-old who's been reported missing in Tennessee, appears to have posted a video on TikTok about searching for her child.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a statewide Amber Alert went out on June 16, one day after Summer was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. The circumstances of her disappearance are unclear, and an investigation and a search for Summer are ongoing, the bureau said.

On TikTok, an account with the name Candus Wells posted a video on June 16 that showed images of Summer and a missing-person notice. WVLT reported that Candus Wells is Summer's mother's name. It has also identified her as Candus Bly, which appears to be her maiden name. The account previously posted videos that appear to show Summer and other children.

The on-screen text on the video said, "my baby girl mommy and daddy misses you so much we are searching everywhere for and I won't stop until I find you."

The video had over 86,000 views as of Wednesday.

A Facebook profile with the name Candus Bly that appeared to belong to Wells did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. The TikTok account's owner did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

TikTok has been involved in other US missing persons' cases. Insider reported in January that Arkansas State Police investigated a viral TikTok video that many believed showed Cassie Compton, who went missing in 2014 at age 15, but found that the woman in the video was not Compton.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation described Summer as having blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet tall, and weighing about 40 pounds. She was last seen in gray pants and a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The bureau said in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that it had received over 221 leads about her disappearance. It also encouraged homeowners in the Beech Creek area to check spaces where a child could hide.

