Mother of missing Atlanta woman hopeful that her daughter will be found

Allahnia Lenoir disappeared almost three months ago.

Police believe she has been killed — but they have not found her body.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I just want my daughter back, whether she’s here or she’s up there,” Jeanette Jackson said.

It has been almost three months since Jackson has seen her 24-year-old daughter.

Police believe Lenoir is dead, but her mother isn’t accepting that conclusion.

“I can’t until at least people say where she is and what they did and provide a body,” Jackson said.

On July 31, Lenoir came to this Midtown apartment complex.

TRENDING STORIES:

She walked in with a friend, but what happened next remains a mystery.

“They went to hang out with these two guys from there — only the people who were in that apartment can tell you,” she said. “She was helped out , there is no proof that she wasn’t alive at that point.”

But investigators believe otherwise. They think the 24-year-old died in the apartment.

They’ve arrested and charged Diante Reynolds with murder.

Police continue to search for a second suspect, 29-year-old Steven Oboite.

Jackson is certain that several people know where her daughter is and that there are others involved beyond the two suspects.

She has a simple request — she just wants an answer, to understand what happened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“You got to hold out hope, it’s my daughter,” Jackson said. “My daughter could be your daughter.”

She’s begging anyone with information to come forward.

“They don’t have to say who they are. They can just say, ‘this I what I know, go look here.’”

IN OTHER NEWS:



