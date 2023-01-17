Mother of missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: 'I just want her home'

A trooper and tracking dog look for clues at 18 Main St. in Brookfield.

BROOKFIELD — As a helicopter circled much of the town and officers on foot combed fields and forests Tuesday afternoon, the mother of missing Brittany Tee held out hope for the safe return of her daughter.

“I just want her home,” Susan M. Tee said. “We want her home.”

In an interview Tuesday morning, as the search intensified, Susan Tee spoke of the worry and concern that has filled the days since she learned her daughter was missing. Brittany, who is 35 years old, was last seen Jan. 10; her family reported her missing three days later, according to authorities.

Susan Tee said, who lives in Spencer, it is not like her daughter to not contact her family to check in or to share her whereabouts if she were leaving for any length of time.

“She’s amazing. She’s very strong. She’s loving,” Susan Tee said of her missing daughter. “This is totally out of character."

Brittany’s mother said she doesn’t think her daughter would run away on her own.

“No! No! No!” Susan Tee insisted. “I do not think so. In my heart, absolutely not.”

The search renewed Tuesday morning, with state troopers and other law enforcement officers gathering at Lewis Field, near where Brittany was last seen. A group started combing the surrounding woods, backyards and parked cars along West Main Street, while a police helicopter circled around the woods and Brookfield Cemetery.

Tracking dogs, all-terrain vehicles and drones were used in the search Tuesday.

At one point, authorities focused on a house at 18 Main St. A spokeswoman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early confirmed that the address is where Brittany was last seen.

While breaking into tears when speaking about her daughter’s disappearance, Susan Tee offered praise for the searchers and investigators, including the district attorney.

“I don’t know any more than the media knows. I’m just so grateful for all of you,” Susan Tee said. “The media attention is wonderful. It’s so appreciated.”

A state police helicopter was part of the search for Brittany Tee early Tuesday.

Susan Tee said her daughter once worked at Bay Path Spirits in Brookfield. On the door of the business, there is a poster seeking information on Brittany's whereabouts.

“All of us, her friends and family, all of us, who know her, we’re brainstorming,” Susan Tee said. “We have been behind the scenes almost 24/7."

Susan Tee made an impassioned plea to any member of the public who might have some information or clues of her daughter’s whereabouts, especially to those who might shrug off something that they saw or heard on the evening of Jan. 10 as being nothing relevant.

A search team near Lewis Field early Tuesday.

“If there is anyone with any information, even if they think, oh, it wouldn’t be that important, it very well could be important,” Susan Tee said. “If they may have seen something or heard something, even if they think they may have seen her, possibly, with her description, please, please, please, contact the police.”

Tee is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

"We're dealing with what we have; there's just so many things we don't know right now," Early said Monday during a news conference in front of the Brookfield Police Department. "That's where the tips [from the public] are really helpful. The information that we have been getting has helped us to eliminate some things and hopefully point us in the right areas."

Authorities are also asking Brookfield property owners with surveillance cameras to reach out to investigators.

"We have her on foot, we have her out in the elements, we're really concerned, that's why we are asking for the public's help," Early said.

Anyone with information about Tee is asked to contact state police at (508) 829-8326, or Brookfield police at (508) 867-5570.

