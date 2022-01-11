Mother: Missing Hamilton woman's bag of clothes found in woods

Jan. 11—A 23-year-old woman last seen on Grand Boulevard early last month is still missing, despite a plea last week from the family and Hamilton Police for information.

On Monday, Hamilton Police announced the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Kara Hyde.

Hyde went missing on Dec. 5 after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day according to the Hamilton police report.

Hyde was reported missing by her mother, Lisa, on Dec. 18, police said.

Last week, detectives took to social media asking for information about the woman's whereabouts. And her mother, Lisa Hyde, pleaded for someone to come forward.

On Monday, Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said no new information has been received. Burkhardt said a thorough search was conducted Saturday by EquuSearch Midwest and police in Crawford Woods, but nothing was found.

Lisa Hyde said the family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods but no other sign of Kara. That's what prompted Saturday's search in the same area.

She believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

"She has gone missing a couple times before. But never this long," Lisa Hyde said. "She lived on Facebook. Nothing has been posted and her phone just goes to voice mail."

"I just need to know what happened ... where she is," Lisa Hyde said, crying. "I am beginning to think she is dead. I don't want to, but I do."

Lisa Hyde said Monday that the family also has a $1,000 reward for "whoever can prove where she is right now."

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde's whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.