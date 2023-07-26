Mother of missing Oakley Carlson admits to identity theft

There are new details in a theft plea deal involving the mother of a missing Grays Harbor County girl.

Jordan Bowers admitted to three counts of identity theft and one count of theft on Monday. Bowers was arrested in January moments after she was released from prison.

Bower and Andrew Carlson are the parents of Oakley Carlson. The now 7-year-old was last seen in February of 2021. Oakley’s supporters want her parents held responsible for her disappearance.

Detectives said Bowers and Carlson have not cooperated in their search for Oakley.

Neither has been charged in her disappearance. But both were convicted of child endangerment for exposing their other children to drugs.



