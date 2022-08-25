Mother of Moroccan immigrant killed in Martindale sues son's shooter

The mother of a 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant living in Austin, who was fatally shot in Martindale in October 2021, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his accused killer in federal court this week, according to court documents.

On Monday, Fatiha Haouass filed the lawsuit against Terry Turner, who shot her son, Adil Dghoughi, in the driveway of Turner's home.

This comes about six months after Turner in February was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder by a Caldwell County grand jury. A hearing is set for Monday, where Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber is expected to ask the judge to set a trial date.

'I just killed a guy'

On Oct. 11, 2021, Terry Duane Turner called 911 from his Martindale home, saying “I just killed a guy.”

He told the 911 operator that he had woken up earlier to use the bathroom and, as he was walking through his home, noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked in his driveway.

According to an arrest affidavit, Turner told authorities that he then ran to his bedroom to grab his handgun from his nightstand, and then went out to confront the driver. He said that is when the vehicle began to rapidly accelerate and the headlights illuminated, so he chased after it.

More:Terry Duane Turner indicted on murder charge, claims self-defense in killing of Austin immigrant

While next to driver's side front door, Turner struck the window twice with his gun, he told authorities. He said the man in the car had pointed a gun at him so he shot him, according to the affidavit.

The man, who was identified by authorities as Dghoughi, died at a hospital of a gunshot wound to the head, killed by a bullet that went first through his raised hand.

Police found a casing from Turner's gun on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but no weapon inside the vehicle.

Those close to Dghoughi have told the Statesman that the Austin man liked to drive around and listen to music — his favorite performer being Janis Joplin. That is what they believe he was doing on his drive home that night, after leaving a football watch party that he attended with his girlfriend, Sarah Todd.

Story continues

Family and friends believe he made a wrong turn and ended up in front of Turner’s home, and had pulled over to find his way home on his phone. Todd lived just over 3 miles away from Turner’s home.

According to court documents, Haouass is seeking recovery for all damages including the loss of consortium of her son, and her past and future mental aguish of losing her son.

A claim for loss of consortium essentially places a monetary value on the cost of losing the benefits of having a loving spouse, parent, or child in the house.

“Terry Turner had no legal justification for shooting Fatiha’s beloved oldest son,” court documents said. “Turner’s wrongful act caused Adil’s death and caused Fatiha enormous mental anguish and trauma.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Mother of Moroccan immigrant killed in Martindale sues son's shooter