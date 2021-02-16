Mother to mother: Expensive bike stolen from Miamisburg bike shop returned after moms talk

Feb. 16—A new Dayton area store owner is crediting social media — and a mother-to-mother conversation — for helping track down and recover a stolen bicycle.

The theft of a $550 BMX bike from Whitman's Bike Way Bike Shop in Miamisburg, happened around 3 p.m. Friday when a suspect entered the store at 21 S. Main St. followed by three others, two male and one female, according to shop owner Sandy Talley. Acting as decoys, the trio distracted her, allowing the other suspect to grab the bike from a display rack and head out the front door, Talley said.

"Shortly after they left I noticed the bike was missing," she told this news outlet Monday. "I reviewed the camera system, confirming that, clearly, one of the males had taken the bike."

Talley, who took over the bike shop in January, said she immediately contacted Miamisburg Police Department, then her daughter, asking her to post to the store's Facebook page images captured via a video camera system and request help in locating the bicycle.

In addition, the owner of another local bicycle shop "reached out with empathy" and shared the post within his customer community, she said.

Whitman's Bike Way Bike Shop's page quickly received numerous messages informing Talley of the name of two of the four suspects along with their addresses, relative names, hang-out places and more, Talley said.

On Saturday, she decided "on a whim" to contact the mother of one of the suspects.

"Talking with her mother-to-mother, she admitted that her son had indeed been in the store and was part of the crime," she said. "I asked that she do the right thing (she also a business owner) to demand upon her son to return the bike by Saturday afternoon latest."

The bike was sold to another individual, requiring the thieves to purchase it back in order to return it to the store, which occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, Talley said.

"It was amazing and I feel honored that so many people were forthcoming with information in attempt to help with the return of the bicycle," she said. "There were over 400 shares and over 12,000 people reached."

She said Miamisburg Police Department will determine how it will pursue handling the four suspects.