Mother of murdered Idaho student knocks police: ‘There is so much more that can be done that has not been done’

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered last month called on investigators to take additional steps to find out what happened at the residence where the students were killed.

“There is so much more that can be done that has not been done,” said Cara Denise Northington, the mother of Xana Kernodle, a 20-year-old who was killed.

Northington told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield in an exclusive interview that the police have not been very helpful to her, and she has learned more about the case from the news than from them.

Roughly three weeks have passed since Kernodle and three other students were stabbed to death, likely while they slept in their beds according to authorities, but police have not named any suspect and have not found the murder weapon.

Two other roommates living in the residence were unharmed. Police do not consider them suspects.

Police released a general timeline of the night the students were killed a few days after their deaths.

Authorities believe 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. before going to a local food truck at 1:40 a.m. Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old, and Kernodle were at a fraternity house. All four returned to the off-campus residence by 1:45 a.m.

Banfield said police do not have information about where Chapin and Kernodle were between 9 p.m. and 1:45 a.m., and Northington said she thinks they were at a bar but is not certain.

Northington said investigators have not been able to offer her any answers when she has spoken to them.

She said that Xana’s death will not be in vain, and the public will find out who is responsible.

“I will not take my final breath until this person is found and brought to justice for the kids,” Northington said. “Not just my daughter, but these kids and their families and their friends. We all deserve answers.”

