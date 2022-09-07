Mother of murdered New Kensington 9-year-old demands answers months after his death

Melanie Gillespie
·1 min read

It has been four months and there haven’t been any arrests in the murder of Azuree Charles, 9.

Charles was found dead behind a shed next to his house in New Kensington in early May.

Investigators initially said they had a person of interest and there was not any threat to the public, but no one has been charged with his death.

