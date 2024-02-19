Mother of murdered man urges ‘armed and dangerous’ wife to turn herself in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Portland police continue searching for a murder suspect considered armed and dangerous, a mother is speaking out after the suspect allegedly killed her son nearly a month ago.

Stacy Pierce is encouraging 55-year-old Analiesa Golde to turn herself in after she allegedly shot and killed her son, 37-year-old Phillip E. Pierce. He was discovered dead from a gunshot wound during a welfare check by police at the couple’s Lents neighborhood home on Jan. 26.

“He laughed big, he loved big,” she said. “He’s loved by a lot of folks. A lot of people are missing him right now.”

Phillip E. Pierce, 37, was discovered dead from gunshot wound during a welfare check by police on the couple’s Lents neighborhood home on Jan. 26, 2024. (Courtesy: Stacy Pierce)

Investigators previously said Golde is on the run and could be “armed and dangerous,” while driving a 2015 burnt orange Toyota 4Runner with an Oregon 501HSB license plate.

Pierce echoed this warning. She told KOIN 6 News there is “a great probability” that Golde is carrying an AR-15 and “enough ammunition to do a lot of damage.”

Police have since expanded their search for Golde to Southwest Washington, where Stacy believes she gave her son’s dogs to a man she met online, who is refusing to return one of them, an older coonhound named Scout. Pierce hopes police will help to get Scout back.

Stacy remembered her son, a machinist with Boeing, as not only a huge dog lover, but a fun-loving person who liked to play and enjoyed making things in his garage workshop. He was also a gun enthusiast, according to Stacy.

“He liked to build them,” she said. “He had his own milling machine and lathe in his garage and so he liked to tinker with guns and make parts.”

Pierce reflected on the last time she saw Golde in September 2023, stating she was “a really different person” than the one she’d known previously.

Analiesa Golde, 55, accused of murdering her husband Phillip E. Pierce, is currently on-the-run. (Courtesy: PPB)

“She had her yoga pants with a great big pistol stuffed in the side and she was pacing the house,” she added. “And Phil was kind of on edge, which made the whole household on edge. The dogs were upset. It was weird. So be careful of her.”

Officials advise anyone who sees Golde to immediately call 911.



