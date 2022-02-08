‘Mother Nature was calling.’ SUV slides into river as teen stops to pee, MI officials say

A 17-year-old boy “had to pee” when he stopped his SUV along the snowy banks of an icy Michigan river, officials say.

“Mother nature was calling,” the Allen Park Police Department said, so the driver got out of his vehicle.

While relieving himself the evening of Feb. 7, police say the teenager saw the car begin sliding into the Rouge River.

“You can’t make this up!” the Allen Park Fire Department said in a separate Facebook post. ”He is OK. The car, no so much.”

Photos from fire officials show the SUV submerged in the river as officials worked to get it out.

“It took a whole lot of physics to get that car on land, and then safely back up the hill,” the fire department said.

Police say drivers should avoid driving on the Rouge River banks as this teen did.

In a response to police, government officials with the city of Allen Park asked authorities to get the driver’s insurance information “so we can bill them for this recovery.”

“There is absolutely no reason that the residents of Allen Park and Dearborn should have to pay for his actions,” the city continued. Police replied that the issue would be addressed.

Allen Park is part of the Detroit metropolitan area, southwest of the city. The Rouge River flows into the Detroit River.

