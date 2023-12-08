Mother of Navin Jones pleads guilty to murder in 'heinous' neglect case

Stephanie Jones, 37, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday in the 2022 death of her 8-year-old son Navin Jones.

Jones will be sentenced on Feb. 7.

Brandon Walker, the father of Navin Jones, is scheduled to begin a jury trial in his first-degree murder case on Dec. 11.

Who is Navin Jones?

Navin Jones was found dead on March 29, 2022. He was 8 years old and showed signs of serious neglect and abuse.

Navin weighed just 30 pounds when he died. The boy's bedroom was strewn with feces and urine, and the child had just one toy in there with him. A rope was tied to the bedroom door, used to keep Navin shut inside.

A note left on the door read, "Do not give Navin any food or drink. Do not let him out of the room. He has what he needs until I wake up."

Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said the parents' actions were "brutal and heinous indicative of wanton cruelty" when they were charged with murder in April 2022.

Navin Jones spent the last six months of his life "beaten," "tortured," "imprisoned," and "starved," prosecutors said.

The Department of Children and Family Services had a long history of dealing with Navin Jones' family. At birth, Navin tested positive for narcotics and was taken into state custody. Later, his grandmother would become his legal guardian.

But for months prior to his death, the DCFS had struggled to make contact with Navin and his parents. His grandmother, too, could not get the parents to return him to her custody after she went to Florida to handle a family emergency.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Mother of Navin Jones pleads guilty to murder in death of 8-year-old