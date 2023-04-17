Mother of NYC murder victim shouts down Democrat lawmaker: 'Don't insult my intelligence'

Associated Press

Testifying at Letecia Stauch's murder trial in Colorado Springs, Harley Hunt said it never crossed her mind that her mother was transporting the body of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in a suitcase in their rented van after killing him, as prosecutors allege. When pressed by the defense, Hunt said she never looked in the back of the van where their luggage was as they traveled through Texas and Louisiana on their way to Florida and then South Carolina in February 2020. Prosecutors say Letecia Stauch stabbed Gannon 18 times and shot him before reporting him missing in January 2020 while her then-husband and Gannon's father, Albert Stauch, was away at a National Guard training.