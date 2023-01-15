Mother of Oakley Carlson arrested on fraud charges after prison release

Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson from Oakville, was arrested on fraud and identity theft charges just after she was released from prison early Sunday morning.

She had served 20 months in prison for two counts of child endangerment with a controlled substance.

Investigators said Bowers and Andrew Carlson, Oakley’s father, did not provide the necessary medication for one of their children for 15 months. They were also accused of exposing their children to methamphetamine.

They both pled guilty to felony endangerment charges in March 2022.

>> Grays Harbor detectives still looking for answers a year after reported disappearance of 6-year-old

Carlson was sentenced to a year in prison and was released early last August.

On Sunday, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said it had arrest warrants for Bowers for three counts of first-degree identity theft and one count of second-degree identity theft.

Upon her release from prison, detectives took her into custody, and she was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The charges stem from complaints from multiple victims of “fraudulent banking activity,” according to the GHSO. Bowers was identified as the primary suspect after an investigation into these complaints.

The GHSO then submitted the investigation to the Grays Harbor Prosecutors Office, which filed criminal charges for these offenses.

Oakley was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2021, but detectives believe she has been missing since February 2021.

Neither Carlson nor Bowers have faced charges related to her disappearance.