Mother who 'obliterated' child's liver at Pensacola hospital sentenced to 1 year in prison

A 36-year-old Alabama mother charged with killing her daughter at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola was sentenced to one year in prison last week.

Jessica Bortle reportedly "obliterated" the liver of her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmine Singletary, in 2021 when she hit the bed-ridden teen with a hospital table. State prosecutors argued Bortle had snapped and hit her daughter in a fit of anger, but Bortle told investigators it had been a tragic accident.

After a two-day trial in July 2023, an Escambia County jury opted for less severe charges than those sought by the state, convicting Bortle of the lesser included offense of misdemeanor battery rather than manslaughter. She was also charged with aggravated child abuse, but the jury found her guilty of the lesser-included offense of child abuse, a third-degree felony rather than a first-degree felony.

Now, court records show she was sentenced to one year and one day in a Florida prison followed by three years of probation. She already had 212 days of credit, per court records, in the Escambia County Jail, making her sentence 154 days in prison.

Bortle must also complete parenting classes, court records indicate.

Jessica Bortle's mother witnessed the incident at Sacred Heart

Bortle's mother, Rose Mathis, testified that she didn't see or hear anything out of the ordinary and was playing games on her phone "the whole night." However, in Bortle's arrest report, investigators wrote that Mathis said she witnessed Bortle slam Jasmine with the table after the girl threw her crayons around the room.

A few minutes after Bortle's outburst, the grandmother said she heard Singletary say, "Grandma," and then her eyes rolled back in her head, an arrest report stated. Singletary then lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

The initial arrest report also indicated Jasmine was admitted into the hospital with a "suspicious" head injury, but testimony at trial indicated the injury was from a fall related to a preexisting medical condition.

Jessica Bortle maintains the incident was and accident

Bortle told investigators that she didn't think she hurt her daughter after shoving the table toward her since Jasmine asked Bortle if they could color together.

"After this catastrophic injury that (the state) is saying the shove of the table caused, (Jasmine) said, 'Ow, that hurts,'" Bortle's attorney Marci McCoy told the jury during the trial. "That's not reasonable ladies and gentlemen.

"And then she wanted to color, and so Jessica colored with her again," McCoy added. "If there was that kind of injury, think about what kind of pain that would cause. You wouldn't want to color."

