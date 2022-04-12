Mother Of Olympic Athlete Killed By Stray Bullet: Reports: CT News

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Tuesday night:

The victim was the mother of an Olympic athlete.>>>Read More.

The guest won playing this popular game.>>>Read More.

"Thunda," the German Shepherd shot multiple times this month, is being treated at an animal hospital.>>>Read More.

The unanimous vote, taken at a public meeting comes after an audit found the city misspent 80 percent of its COVID-19 funding.>>>Read More.

Museum will be cleaning out the closet.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch