Mother Of Olympic Athlete Killed By Stray Bullet: Reports: CT News
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Tuesday night:
Mother Of Olympic Athlete Killed By Stray Bullet; Police Hunt For Suspect
The victim was the mother of an Olympic athlete.>>>Read More.
Guest Wins $3.8 Million At Mohegan Sun
The guest won playing this popular game.>>>Read More.
Wounded Dog 'Thunda' Continues To Gain Strength: Police
"Thunda," the German Shepherd shot multiple times this month, is being treated at an animal hospital.>>>Read More.
City Council Votes 'No Confidence' In Mayor: Reports
The unanimous vote, taken at a public meeting comes after an audit found the city misspent 80 percent of its COVID-19 funding.>>>Read More.
New England Carousel Museum Holding An Estate Sale
Museum will be cleaning out the closet.>>>Read More.
The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.
This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch