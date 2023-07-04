Mother ordered out of home despite claiming daughter 'tricked' her into transferring it

Judge Gerald ordered Norma Gibbons (pictured) must vacate her home of 40 years - Champion News

An elderly mother who claimed she was tricked into transferring her home into her daughter’s name has been ordered to leave the property.

Norma Gibbons and daughter Dawn Gibbons, 52, have been locked in legal battles for a decade after the ownership of the property was transferred for inheritance tax purposes, despite the pair living in upstairs and downstairs flats in the same converted £1.4 million house.

Their relationship broke down completely, Dawn said, after she heard her mum “shouting” at her young daughter, which she said was the “last straw” in an already lengthy row.

Back in 2004, when their relationship was still on good terms, Norma had transferred her upstairs flat into her daughter’s name without telling her to avoid inheritance tax.

Dawn Gibbons (pictured) said her mother harassed her, making '155 hoax calls' to police about her - Champion News

But after they fell out Norma claimed she had been “tricked” into transferring the property into her daughter’s name.

Now, bringing the 10-year fight to an end at Central London County Court, Judge Nigel Gerald has ordered that Norma vacate her home of more than 40 years.

Dawn had been ‘pushed to her limit’

Giving judgment, he said some might find it “astonishing” that a daughter would remove her 82-year-old mother, but said others might see that Dawn had been “pushed to her limit” by Norma’s behaviour.

The court heard mother and daughter lived in upstairs and downstairs flats in the same converted house in Allfarthing Lane, Earlsfield, south London.

But in 2004, Norma transferred her three-bed flat, which was in her name, and the freehold of the entire building, which was in their joint names, into her daughter’s sole name for “tax planning” purposes.

Representing herself in court, Dawn, who works in finance, said she had a good relationship with her mother until she had her child in 2008.

Norma made ‘repeated accusations to social services’

Dawn said her mother had repeatedly made hurtful accusations about her to social services, resulting in the local council telling Norma to stop contacting it.

She said 155 “hoax calls” had also been made about her to the police by her mother, resulting in needless police attendance at all hours and as late as 3am.

“I have had to install internal and external CCTV to prove what we are doing,” she said.

“It’s been absolutely horrendous.

“I’m exhausted. It’s been 10 years and I have had enough.”

Her mother had waged a campaign of harassment against her, she said, banging in the flat above, deliberately causing water leaks into the £800,000 downstairs flat and refusing to let builders in upstairs to fix the problems.

The upstairs (white door) and downstairs (red door) flats on Allfarthing Lane, Earlsfield - Champion News

When Dawn had served court orders on her mother to force her to allow entry to tradesmen, they were torn up and thrown into the garden, she said.

The case went before Judge Alan Johns KC at the county court last year when Norma claimed that her daughter had “tricked” her into signing the flat over.

But Judge Johns rejected her claim, finding that Norma had willingly transferred the £600,000 flat to her daughter as a “gift” to avoid inheritance tax, but without telling Dawn she was doing so.

Norma given eviction notice in November

With her mother allegedly continuing to refuse access to allow maintenance of the upstairs flat, Dawn last November handed her an eviction notice.

The case returned to court last week, when Norma’s barrister Lara Simak argued that she would never have transferred the flat to her daughter if she thought she could be evicted.

She said Norma had always had an “expectation to live there for the rest of her life” and that it must have been part of any agreement to transfer it.

But Judge Gerald rejected her defence, and said Norma could not claim that she had relied on an agreement that she could stay for life while also claiming she had been “tricked” about the transfer. The judge ordered Norma must leave the property, stating: “I will order that the defendant give possession to the claimant forthwith.”

The judge also ordered Norma to pay £10,000 up front on account of her daughter’s legal costs, which are expected to amount to £28,000.

