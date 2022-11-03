Mother outraged suspect accused of gunning down coach in QT parking lot asked for bond

The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge.

Bradley Coleman’s mother, Venetia Coleman, told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the killing was cold-blooded murder by three alleged gang members.

Alleged gang member Josiah Hughley, 20, faced a judge for the first time Thursday as Gwinnett County’s top prosecutor accused him of pulling the trigger at a Peachtree Corners QT gas station in July. Two others were arrested on murder charges before his arrest in September.

“For someone to come and execute my child and shoot him in the head and take him from me and my husband, take him from his daughter, is unconscionable,” Coleman said.

Police say the beloved 29-year-old football coach and community member died during an attempted car theft while he put air in his tires.

All three suspects have also been indicted for murder in this case as well.

