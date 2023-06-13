Mother and partner guilty of killing nine-year-old boy in bath

Alfie Steele

A mother and her partner have been convicted of killing her nine-year-old son in the bath after subjecting him to months of abuse.

Alfie Steele was found unresponsive at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.

Following a six-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, Dirk Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the young boy and his mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of manslaughter after jurors cleared her of Alfie’s murder.

Jurors deliberated for 10 hours over the case after weeks of harrowing evidence about the schoolboy’s final months, and how, by the time he died, he had suffered more than 50 injuries.

Carla Scott

Dirk Howell

Jurors heard how he was subjected to cruel punishments including beatings, being forced to stand outside and being dunked head first in cold baths.

Jurors heard how Alfie was hit with “belts, or a slider, like a heavy-duty flip flop” while “other more sinister forms of punishment”, were also used.

The family was known to social services. Neighbours had made repeated calls to police to raise concerns about how Alfie was being treated.

A safeguarding review has been launched to investigate what more could have been done to save him.

This is a breaking story. More follows.

