Mother to plead not guilty to murder of Elijah Lewis

May 20—Danielle Dauphinais will plead not guilty to murder charges in the death of her son, 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, last year.

Dauphinais, 35, of Merrimack, was indicted in April on charges of first- and second-degree murder, after Elijah's body was found in a Massachusetts state park in October.

"My client maintains her innocence on the pending charges," said Dauphinais' attorney, Jaye Rancourt.

Elijah's body was found just over a week after he was first reported missing from Merrimack last October. Dauphinais and a man prosecutors described as her boyfriend, Scott Stapf, were arrested in New York City a few days after Elijah was reported missing.

They were initially charged with child endangerment, with prosecutors charging the two violated a duty to care for the boy, and with witness tampering, with prosecutors alleging Dauphinais and Stapf asked others to lie about where Elijah was, knowing that workers with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families were searching for him.

After Dauphinais and Stapf were arrested, police searched the Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Mass., about 30 miles southeast of Boston.

After more than a day of searching the 600-acre park, police found Elijah's body.

An autopsy found Elijah died after violence and neglect, including injuries to his face and scalp, fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and bed sores, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

In April, Dauphinais was indicted on one count of first-degree murder for purposely causing the death of Elijah Lewis; one count of second-degree murder for causing the death of Elijah Lewis recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life, as well as three counts of tampering with witnesses that mirrored the charges filed against her in October 2021.

Dauphinais has been jailed since she was first arrested.

Her attorney has waived an arraignment that had been scheduled for Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.