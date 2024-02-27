Mother of 5 found dead on side of Dayton road; family pleads for new answers

An emotional mother still wants to know who left her daughter dead on the side of a road.

Tiffany Anderson was found dead on the side of Redwood Avenue one year ago.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local woman killed in hit-and-run in February; detectives, family still looking for answers

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Anderson’s mom, Bobbie Mullins, said her daughter’s death has had a huge impact on their family dynamic.

“On Mondays, I am a mother who’s grieving her daughter. The rest of the week, I’m a grandmother who’s helping her grandkids grieve their mother,” Mullins said. “She has five children, two of which are grown, one of whom is a disabled adult, and two teenagers, we all want answers. We got cheated.”

After a year with no closure, Mullins is fed up and wants answers.

“You can’t bring my daughter back but you can at least give us the satisfaction of knowing somebody else isn’t going to go through what we did. Because this person is still loose,” Mullins said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Dayton identified

Dayton police insisted they follow up with every lead or tip they get about what happened that night.

“We’ve been asking for the public’s help this entire time for any information that you may have leading to this accident,” Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said. “We’ll take any information at this point to help lead to the conclusion of this case.”

As of now, police do not have a suspect or a suspected vehicle they are looking into.

“We should have something, we should have some kind of trail started because someone knows something,” Mullins said. “Myself, and her and the rest of the family, we’d love to we want answers, her children deserve to see this person in court. Preferably in shackles on their way to prison.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Rizer at (937)-333-1142. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit information through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

We will continue updating this story.