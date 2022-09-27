Mother pleads guilty in case involving meth pipe in son's backpack

Sep. 27—A Joplin mother whose 11-year-old son brought a backpack to school with her meth pipe in it has pleaded guilty to a felony endangerment charge.

Amy L. Staples, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement requiring her to enter a local treatment court program. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted her change of plea and ordered that she complete the program, which could lead to a suspended imposition of sentence.

A probable-cause affidavit states that on Nov. 4, Staples' son took to school a backpack that she had left near the front door of their home. While at school, a glass pipe used to smoke meth was discovered in the bag, and the matter was reported to police.

State child abuse investigators interviewed Staples, who admitted that she had been smoking meth for about two years but said she always did so in their garage and not in her son's presence. She explained that she accidentally left the pipe in the backpack after carrying gallons of water home in it because their residence had no running water, according to the probable-cause affidavit.