Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment

Mar. 30—A Carterville woman has pleaded guilty to huffing air duster spray before crashing a vehicle in which her 6-year-old daughter was a passenger.

Justina M. Sauls, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of child endangerment in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of driving while intoxicated and driving without financial responsibility.

Her plea agreement capped the prison time she might receive at four years and promised that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.

Judge Dean Dankelson consequently sentenced Sauls to four years, but he suspended execution of the sentence and placed her on supervised probation for five years. The judge also ordered that she pay $324 in restitution.

The charges stemmed from a single-vehicle crash Sept. 20, 2019, at the 16.4 mile marker on Interstate 44 in Jasper County.

Witnesses reported seeing her weaving all over the eastbound lanes of I-44 before driving off into the median and driving through the grass of the median for a considerable period of time before crashing into a median cable.

A state trooper called to the scene spoke to Sauls, who told him she was on her way to her stepmother's home in Carterville and that she'd had some car trouble. The trooper reported that her speech was clear, her balance was good and she showed no signs of intoxication.

But he became suspicious when he spotted a half-empty can of air duster on the front passenger floorboard of the car and another empty can behind the driver's seat as well as an empty can of hairspray in the vehicle. The affidavit states that the trooper knew that the effects of inhalants can wear off quickly.

Under further questioning by the trooper, Sauls admitted having inhaled some air duster before leaving a motel she had been staying at in Joplin, according to the affidavit.