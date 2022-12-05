Mother pleads guilty to killing Gouverneur high school senior Treyanna Summerville in 2020

Dec. 5—CANTON — Lashanna N. Charlton pleaded guilty Monday morning to killing her daughter in 2020.

Charlton admitted to first-degree manslaughter in St. Lawrence County Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced to between 15 and 20 years in state prison on Feb. 6. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Judge Craig P. Carreiro will decide the exact amount of time Charlton will be incarcerated.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Treyanna N. Summerville, was found dead in their Gouverneur home at 135 Rowley St. on June 22, 2020. Charlton was originally charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment.

"I think the most significant thing is this plea is seeking justice not only for Treyanna, but the other victim in this matter. In determining how we're going to resolve this, if we're going to resolve it short of a trial, we have to take both of those things into account, what was justice for both victims," Mr. Pasqua said.

He declined to name the second victim because she is a juvenile. Treyanna's half sister, who was 13 years old at the time of Treyanna's death, was originally charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile offender, but that was later dismissed.

Charlton subjected Treyanna to prolonged physical abuse from June 16 to 22, 2020. Charlton struck her daughter's knee with a hammer. That caused an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in county court on Sept. 30, 2021.

During that time, the indictment further charged Charlton with not providing Treyanna with adequate nutrition and administering large doses of diphenhydramine to her, causing intoxication.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine with sedative properties and is the active ingredient in Benadryl, among many other over-the-counter medications.

Charlton remains free on $50,000 bail, pending sentencing. She is represented by attorney Melissa K. Swartz, of Cambareri & Brenneck Attorneys at Law, Syracuse.