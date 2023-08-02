Mother pleads guilty to leaving newborn in Boynton Beach Inlet, sentenced to 14 years

The mother of “Baby June,” a dead newborn found floating in Boynton Beach Inlet over five years ago, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing her child.

Arya Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony, and abuse of a dead human body, a second-degree felony.

She could have received a maximum sentence of 45 years, 30 years for the first charge and 15 for the second, had a jury found her guilty of the previous charges of second-degree murder.

Singh had told detectives that she had given birth alone in 2018, in a hotel bathroom, that the baby girl landed in water, and she thought it had passed out. A day later, she disposed of the body in the Inlet. It was found by an off-duty firefighter on the first day of June. For four years, detectives had no idea who she was or how she had gotten there, so they nicknamed her “Baby June.”

The Medical Examiner ruled that the baby had died by asphyxiation before she was found floating in the inlet, and that she died by homicide.

Singh, a student at Florida Atlantic University at the time, took the baby to the Inlet because she didn’t know what to do with her, said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detective Brittany Christoffel, the lead detective on the case, after the arrest in December last year. When detectives confronted Singh that day, she was “very nervous,” worried about herself and her future.

Singh appeared in Palm Beach County court Wednesday wearing a mask, represented by defense attorney Greg Salnick. The father of the newborn was also present over Zoom, but declined to speak.

“This is a tragic and unfortunate situation,” Salnick told reporters as he left the courtroom Wednesday, adding that Singh is happy “this matter is behind her.”

After her sentence, Singh must also serve 10 years’ probation; she received credit for 231 days already spent in jail.

“Ms. Singh went to a hotel room alone and gave birth to a child. As a result of her actions or inactions, the baby died,” Marc Freeman, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, said in a statement. “Ms. Singh never called 911, she never sought medical treatment, she never asked for help for her child, and she never dropped the baby off at a fire station. As the child’s mother, under the circumstances she placed herself in, she was the only person who could have saved that child’s life. Instead she disposed of her baby in the Boynton Inlet, in the hopes no one would know what she had done. There must be a consequence for that. And in this case, the consequence is 14 years of prison followed by 10 years of probation. Justice has been served with this sentence.”

The crime of killing a newborn less than 24 hours after it was born is called “neonaticide,” and dates back to the beginning of human civilization. But neonaticide also lacks precedent in the U.S legal system. Punishments for mothers vary from probation to psychiatric treatment to decades behind bars.

Some cases have become the subject of national fixation over the years, like the “Prom Mom” killer, Melissa Drexler, who gave birth in the bathroom of her high school prom in New Jersey in 1997, then suffocated the baby, before returning to the dance. She also pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

South Florida has seen its own share of neonaticide and infant abandonment cases. In 2012, Alexandria Sladon-Marler, 33, was accused of leaving her newborn baby in a trash bin outside of a hotel in Fort Lauderdale. She had given birth, then was taken from the hotel to the hospital for medical treatment. Hours later, police found her baby, dead, in a trash bin outside of the hotel.

Sladon-Marler was charged with aggravated manslaughter, but was judged incompetent to stand trial and was placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.