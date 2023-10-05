LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kelsey Harrington found the lifeless body of her 4-month-old son, Silas, on July 29, 2022, after leaving the child unattended in an unsafe sleeping position for several hours at her Otterbein apartment.

Harrington, 32, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, during her change-of-plea hearing Thursday morning.

Prior to Sept. 22, when her defense team filed a change-of-plea request, Harrington was scheduled to have a jury trial on Oct. 17, 2023.

Harrington requested a change of plea after her son’s father, Joshua Perry, who also pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, testified against her at his plea agreement hearing on Sept. 15, 2023.

As part of her plea agreement hearing, it was noted that she would be facing between 20 to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 23. Indiana law requires that Harrington spend a minimum of 20 years in prison, which is not suspensible.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer said. “The loss of a young child.”

On July 29, 2022, officers arriving to investigate Silas' death found Perry and Harrington, 31, smelled of alcohol, according to prosecutors. Neither admitted to leaving the apartment, but surveillance video showed they left the apartment complex. They were gone for four hours, according to prosecutors.

Perry told police on July 29 that he and Harrington were just outside of the apartment smoking cigarettes between 5 and 9 p.m. that night, and they found Silas unresponsive, blue and face down when they came inside, according to prosecutors. Harrington told police they were inside the same room as Silas except for when they stepped outside to smoke.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Mother pleads guilty to neglect in 4-month-old son's death