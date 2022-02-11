Mother pleads guilty to threatening to 'gut' pregnant daughter

Katherine Justice

A woman pleaded guilty to threatening her pregnant daughter with a knife and has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Katherine Justice pleaded guilty in the 89th District Court Thursday to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for the incident which occurred in April 2021, according to court documentation.

According to a previous Times Record News report, in April 2021, Wichita Falls Police responded to the Deluxe Inn on Broad Street for a family disturbance. The victim told them her mother, Justice, pulled a knife and threatened her after discovering the victim was pregnant.

The daughter said Justice pointed the knife at her and said, “I’m going to gut you like a fish!”

Police arrested Justice and charged her with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Second Degree Felony.

Justice was credited 173-days for time served in jail.

