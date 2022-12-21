Mother pleads to misdemeanor drunken driving in endangerment case

Dec. 21—A rural Joplin woman took a plea deal this week granting her probation in what had been a felony child endangerment case.

Alison G. Krug, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of driving while intoxicated and was sentenced by Judge Gayle Crane to a year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

Krug had been facing a felony count of child endangerment in connection with an arrest March 9 at the Tanglewood Apartments on East 32nd Street in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that a police officer was called to the complex regarding a disturbance and made contact with Krug, who smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. She was leaning against a car with difficulty remaining upright, and her speech was slurred, according to the affidavit.

The defendant admitted to the officer that she had driven to the location with her 1-year-old son in the car after having been drinking and using methamphetamine a few hours previously, according to the affidavit.