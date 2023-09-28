Mother pleads for info on missing teeen as Columbus police say 'foul play' may be involved

In a tearful interview with reporters at Columbus police headquarters Thursday afternoon, the mother of a missing endangered Columbus teenager said she just wants to know what happened to her son.

"He's my angel, he's my baby, he's my strength," said Cierra Zebib of her 17-year-old son, Imperial Stewart, who has been missing since Sept. 20.

"He doesn't deserve this, and we just want him to come home," Zebib said.

Stewart was last seen in the early evening hours on Sept. 20 in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in North Linden. His family reported him missing the next day, and Columbus police have been searching for him since.

Police previously said that Stewart is missing "under suspicious circumstances."

Asked by The Dispatch why the contact number on the news release about Stewart's disappearance was for the Homicide Unit instead of the Missing Persons Unit, Columbus Police Commander Mark Denner said Thursday that there "may be foul play" involved. Homicide detectives are the point team for this case, Denner said.

"In this specific case, we want to keep the momentum going," Denner said.

Detectives have identified two persons of interest they are looking to speak with about Stewart's disappearance. Michael Tymeale Bowles, 20, and Mi’Quel Bowles, 18, were last seen with Stewart the night he disappeared, police said.

Zebib said the Bowles, who are believed to be brothers, were "acquaintances, not friends" of her son, but that they were people he trusted.

Stewart was reported to have been driving or with people who had been driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300, with temporary Ohio license tag R056641 that had been attached to the car with yellow tape. Denner said the vehicle has since been recovered, and investigators are waiting on the results of a forensic search of the car.

Denner, Zebib and several other members of Stewart's family pleaded for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. Those with information can call detectives at 614-645-4545 or 614-645-4730, or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-4749 to make an anonymous tip.

Community members have also stepped up to help Stewart's family and police in the search. Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children held a search party Thursday afternoon, and will continue to look for Stewart until he's found, Zebib said.

"This city loves Imperial," Zebib said.

"My son would never give up on me. I will never, never, never stop looking for him," she said. "I'm going to make noise until the Lord can hear me. No one is ever going to forget his name."

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Imperial Stewart's mother pleads for information about her missing son