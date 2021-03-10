Mother pleads for much longer prison sentences in deadly DWI crashes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Landrigan, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 10—CONCORD — A mother urged lawmakers Wednesday to memorialize her Bow son by authorizing stiffer sentences for repeat drunken drivers who kill others on New Hampshire highways.

Beth Shaw continued her multi-year campaign for reform, asking the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee to pass the "Tyler Shaw Law," which would be named after her late son.

Tyler Shaw, 20, was in his truck, idling at a stop sign at the Exit 1 on-ramp of Interstate 89 on Logging Hill Road in Bow the night of April 30, 2018, when Joseph Leonard, then 37, of Derry, drove his car into Shaw's truck at about 60 mph, killing him instantly.

Leonard's blood alcohol content was .16, twice the legal limit, and the DWI case was his third, including a 2010 conviction after another accident when his BAC was three times the legal limit.

"I always wonder if Mr. Leonard had served some time, any time, from his second conviction would it have changed his behavior. More importantly for me, would my son be alive today?" Shaw said.

Leonard is serving a six- to 12-year prison sentence after his conviction for negligent homicide, which other states call vehicular homicide.

This bill (HB 179) would increase the punishment in cases like Leonard's to 15 to 30 years. Anyone with one previous DWI who killed someone in an auto accident would be sentenced to state prison for 10 to 20 years.

"If your son, daughter, spouse or parent were senselessly, brutally murdered by a person whose driving record is littered with drunk-driving convictions, would you feel six years is an adequate punishment for the offender?" Shaw asked.

Former Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, authored the same bill in 2020. The bill passed the Senate, but the House never acted on it (and dozens of other bills) after COVID-19 curtailed the legislative agenda.

'Gap in the law'

Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, chairman of the panel that heard the bill Wednesday, took up the cause.

"I became convinced in listening to this case that there is a clear gap in the law," Abbas said.

Katherine Cooper, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, was the only person to speak against the bill.

"There is no way to make these systems perfect. I know that is no consolation, but it is unfortunately the reality," Cooper said. "This creates a major escalation in the felony and for first offenders (for negligent homicide)."

Cooper said drunken-driving deaths have significantly dropped from their all-time highs in the 1980s.

"We have made a lot of progress in this country, discouraging drunken driving," Cooper said. "There always are going to be people who don't respond to that social messaging, especially people with severe alcohol abuse problems."

After his second DWI conviction, Leonard was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but the judge suspended the entire term. The judge ordered an ignition interlock device be installed in Leonard's car to prevent the car from starting if it recorded a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

Shaw said six months after it was put into the car, Leonard blew a .16 into the device, twice the legal limit.

In 2016, the state held a hearing on whether to keep the device in place. A Department of Safety hearings examiner extended the use of the device for another six months. But six months after it was removed, Leonard was driving home drunk from his job in Lebanon when he killed Shaw.

"We can look at whether the six-month extension was long enough. In retrospect it probably was not," said Christopher Casko, administrator of hearings for the safety agency.

klandrigan@unionleader.com

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines says 13,000 jobs saved following Covid relief bill passing

    ‘All US-based American Airlines team members will continue to receive pay and benefits through 30 September, 2021’

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • Mitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick Garland

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland as attorney general on Wednesday with a 70-30 vote. He received support from 20 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said he backed Garland "because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," adding that "his left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream." McConnell's praise may come across as a little surprising, considering, as then-majority leader, he was at the forefront of the Republican strategy to block Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 during former President Barack Obama's last year in the White House. However, even at the time McConnell claimed his stance on the matter was not related to Garland specifically, but rather his belief that a president should not name someone to the high court in an election year. McConnell's critics never really bought into that argument, however, suspecting that he was using his political power to maintain a conservative-majority bench, which he appears to have secured after three new justices were confirmed during the Trump presidency. Of the 19 other Republicans who gave Garland the thumbs up for attorney general, only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was not a member of the upper chamber in 2016. Read more at The Courier-Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Maine's Golden is lone Democrat to vote down COVID-19 bill

    The sole Democratic congressman to vote against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is a Marine Corps veteran who represents a vast, politically mixed district in Maine. Rep. Jared Golden, who has represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District since 2019, was the only lawmaker from either party to break ranks on the bill. The package, President Joe Biden's top legislative priority, includes direct payments to most adults, aid to schools struggling to reopen during the pandemic and local governments grappling with falling revenues.

  • Explainer: What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • U.S. state, defense secretaries to travel to Japan and South Korea next week

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea next week, the State Department and Pentagon said on Wednesday, in the first overseas and in-person trip by top cabinet members of the Biden administration. Blinken and Austin will hold “2 plus 2” dialogues with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts on March 15-18, the State Department said in a statement. The choice of Asia as the destination for Blinken and Austin's first visit reflects Biden administration's priority to reinforce alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of growing concerns about an increasingly assertive China.

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick GarlandDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to His Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The vote reflected the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Biden could have a tough time attracting GOP support.

  • Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Hamas firebrand Yehiyeh Sinwar was re-elected on Wednesday as the Palestinian militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, leaving a figure closely aligned with the hard-line military wing in charge of the group's strategy in its main stronghold. Sinwar will serve another four-year term.

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played a key role in denying him a spot on the Supreme Court in 2016. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 70-30 to confirm Garland as the top U.S. law enforcement official, with 20 of the chamber's 50 Republicans including McConnell and former Judiciary Committee chairmen Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley joining Biden's fellow Democrats in support.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Money for colleges, libraries and clubs: 10 things you might not know are in Biden's COVID-19 relief package

    The COVID-19 relief package marks the federal government's most robust infusion of aid to the poor and American workers in recent history.

  • The stimulus includes money to help 10.7 million pension plans. Republicans don't see how that's pandemic aid.

    Republicans say the $86 billion in stimulus pension funding could be better spent on unemployment benefits, while Democrats say the aid is necessary.