Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

Graig Graziosi
·3 min read
Martha Chansley, the mother of Jacob Chansley - aka the QAnon Shaman - refused to defend her son&#x002019;s actions during an interview with 60 Minutes+ (Screengrab via Twitter)
Martha Chansley, the mother of Jacob Chansley - aka the QAnon Shaman - refused to defend her son’s actions during an interview with 60 Minutes+ (Screengrab via Twitter)

The mother of the so-called “QAnon Shaman” has defended her son's actions during the Capitol insurrection and repeated false claims that Donald Trump only lost the election due to voter fraud.

Martha Chansley, the mother of Jacob Chansley, appeared on 60 Minutes+ to discuss her son's role in the 6 January riots.

In one clip, Laurie Segall, a 60 Minutes correspondent, asks Ms Chansley if she thought her son did anything wrong.

"What do you mean by wrong?" she asks, exasperated. "He went through open doors. He was escorted into the Senate. So I don't know what's wrong with that."

She did not acknowledge the violent siege that preceded her son walking through the open doors of the Capitol.

When Ms Segall pressed Ms Chansley on the gravity of the situation her son was involved with, Ms Chansley answered that "of course" she understood the severity of breaching the Capitol.

"I feel the gravity of it, because my son is in - you know, he's, he's where he is right now," she said. "If he could take it back, he would. I know that he's sorry."

She then repeated her position that her son walked through open doors, and thus did nothing wrong.

When Ms Segall challenges her defence, pointing out that the doors were only open because an armed group of people overwhelmed the police and broken in, she claimed her son was not a part of that group.

"Jacob wasn't a part of that," Ms Chansley said.

Mr Chansley became an icon of the day, appearing in numerous photos and livestreams from the riot thanks to his horned helmet, fur costume and body paint.

Ms Segall pushed back, challenging Ms Chansley's attempt to separate her son from the rest of the riot.

Ms Chansley was unwilling to agree that her son's participation in the riot - even if he was not specifically violent to anyone during the assault - was "bad."

"No, I don't think the process of being able to go and exercise your right to free speech and to stand up for what you believe is right [is bad]," she said.

When told people do not have the right to disrupt Congress or trespass on the Capitol building outside of legal tours, Ms Chansley revealed that she - like her son - believed Mr Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories.

"I don't think it's right that it was won fraudulently," she said. "I don't believe it was won fairly at all. Absolutely not."

Ms Chansley has previously defended her son in the press, largely using the same tactics.

In January, she gave comments to a Phoenix broadcaster, KPNX, praising her son.

"My son is a great patriot, a veteran, a person who loves this country,” she said. "I was surprised. I think at the time I don't think he did anything wrong."

She also questioned the ethics of breaching the Capitol, asking rhetorically during the interview "isn't it the people's house?"

Her son was arrested in the wake of the Capitol riots and is still in prison. He was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanours that include civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Read More

QAnon has merged with white Christian envangelicals, experts say — and the results could be lethal

Why do QAnon supporters think Trump will return as US president today?

Warnings of possible QAnon threat to Capitol prompt House lawmakers to cancel Thursday schedule

Man arrested in connection with QAnon vandalism at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

How police are warding off threats from QAnon and militias threatening violence on 4 March

QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley says Trump ‘groomed’ him and other rioters

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol riots: Who has the FBI arrested so far?

    Suspects include a state lawmaker, a firefighter, a florist and the son of a New York judge.

  • COVID Cases Are Soaring Dangerously Here, Warn Experts

    In recent weeks, cases of COVID-19 have been on the decline in the United States. However, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—including Director Dr. Rochelle—have been warning that this trend will likely turn around due to the increasing prevalence of the newer, more transmissible variants. Now, the World Health Organization has revealed that this very phenomenon is occurring across a major continent. Read on to find out where—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Cases Across Europe are Surging DangerouslyAccording to WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge, cases are surging across Europe. "Last week, new cases of COVID-19 in Europe rose nine percent to just above one million,” he announced at a news conference Thursday. “This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end, with more than half of our region seeing increasing numbers of new infections.”He is concerned about two regions in particular. "We are seeing a resurgence in central and Eastern Europe,” he revealed. “New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high.”The WHO/Europe also tweeted about the resurgence, noting that the rise of the variants is likely responsible for the uptick in numbers. “B.1.1.7, initially identified in the UK has been reported in 43 of 53 countries in the region, B.1.351, identified in South-Africa; in 26, and P1, identified in Brazil/Japan, in 15. We need to suppress the spread of the virus everywhere, using what we know works,” they tweeted, which will involve getting “back to the basics,” they added. “The high rates of transmission, and rapid spread of variants of concern across the region requires,” a number of components, which they identified as “Increased vigilance for variants that pose a threat of increased transmissibility or severity, [i]mproved testing and isolation of cases, tracing and quarantining contacts, as well as care, stronger focus on prevention and control of other diseases, more effort to re-engage communities and counter pandemic fatigue , coherent, gradual and evidence-driven reopening of societies, within and between countries, when timely, and, an accelerated roll-out of vaccines.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Healthy During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • COVID is Rising Again in These 29 States

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said now is not the time to let our guard down. And yet some states—like Texas and Mississippi—are lifting restrictions and mandates. “It should also come as sobering news that on Sunday, for the first time in more than a month, a majority of states—29 in all—reported rising case counts,” reports USA Today. “These are the states with more infections in the latest week than a week earlier.” Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Alabama Despite cases going up, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was expected to lift a mask mandate this week. “All along, Governor Ivey has made clear that she prefers personal responsibility to government mandates. We are optimistic that our state is heading in the right direction, and we still have some work to be done,” Ivey spokesperson Gina Maiola told AL.com. 2 Arkansas “Last week, Gov. Hutchinson extended the public health emergency until March 31. This included important executive orders: Telehealth, business protection, remote learning, etc,” reports THV11. “Based upon the progress and stats, the mask mandate will continue but end on March 31 if certain progress is maintained.” 3 Colorado “Governor Jared Polis revealed on February 26 that the number of current COVID-19 cases in Colorado represented a substantial increase over numbers from the past week or two; he used the rise to explain why safety protocols must be maintained even as a broader range of people become eligible for vaccination,” reports Westword. 4 Connecticut “Connecticut restaurants and retail outlets will likely soon be allowed to operate at greater capacity, Gov. Ned Lamont indicated Monday, hinting at a major rollback of COVID-19 restrictions,” reports the Hartford Courant. “Lamont’s office is considering elimination of the state’s travel advisory, increasing capacity for entertainment and sports venues and allowing restaurants to expand to 75% of capacity — or even full capacity with masks and social distancing requirements.” 5 Delaware “The University of Delaware, which is allowing more students to live on and take in-person classes at its Newark campus for the spring semester, reported a record 324 cases among students and staff in the week that ended Sunday. That’s five times higher than the previous week and nearly three times more than the previous weekly high of 134 in mid-November, before Thanksgiving break,” reports WHYY. 6 Georgia “Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 187 deaths recorded that day. That surpassed the record set on Feb. 6, when the state recorded 177 deaths. The state recorded 143 deaths on March 3. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 91.4 deaths per day. On March 3, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 68.4 deaths per day,” reports Decaturish.com. 7 Hawaii “Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 20 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 441 fatalities and 27,640 cases,” reports the Star-Advertiser. “The two deaths were on Oahu, which now has a death toll of 351. State health officials said this afternoon the latest deaths were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, both of whom had underlying health conditions when they were hospitalized with COVID-19.” 8 Idaho “If the regional health board sticks to its plan, masks should again be mandatory throughout eastern Idaho’s most populous county,” reports the Post Register. “A two-month decline in the region’s reported coronavirus infections halted last week, raising daily case averages from 40-50 to more than 60. The increased case counts locally come as three more infectious virus variants have been detected in Idaho, according to the state health department.” 9 Illinois “On Monday, Chicago Public Schools opened to the most students since the pandemic began last March,” reports the Chicago Tribune. “Up to 37,000 kindergarten through fifth-graders were expected to resume in-person classes, part-time, on Monday, though actual turnout has generally been lower than the number of students who chose the in-person option. Concerns about both the reopening plan and about the quality and equity of remote learning are among the reasons some CPS parents indicated on social media that they were participating in a ‘sick-out.’” 10 Louisiana “The Louisiana Department of Health reported 550 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Tuesday,” reports NOLA.com. “The number of hospitalizations stayed the same, and the number of patients in need of ventilators decreased by two. There are also 60,474 total ‘probable’ coronavirus cases in Louisiana, according to the agency's dashboard.” 11 Maine “The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 128 new coronavirus cases on Monday and one new death. The new death was a man in his 60s from Oxford County,” reports WMTW. As for the vaccine: “The state has switched to an age-based strategy for the vaccine rollout saying recent scientific data indicates that age is among the strongest predictors of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19.” 12 Maryland “The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Tuesday morning,” reports Fox Baltimore. “As of 10 a.m. there are 383,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 468 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours.” 13 Massachusetts “COVID-19 data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows the state’s steady week-over-week decline in new cases leveled out last week following six straight weeks of decline,” reports MassLive. “The state reported 10,389 new COVID cases on the week of Feb. 14. Last week’s new case count was 10,374, with additional cases still being reported.” 14 Michigan “Michigan reported the highest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Wednesday,” reports ABC 12. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,536 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 591,753. That is the highest daily increase in Michigan since Jan. 29. State health officials reported five deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,563.” 15 Minnesota Some good news here: “After months of grim milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota will reach an especially bright one on Thursday: The count of Minnesotans now completely vaccinated will top the total number of known COVID-19 cases in the entire pandemic,” reports MPR News. “After a wobbly start, state vaccination trends are running in the right direction, enough so that a buoyant Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that June weddings and a Minnesota State Fair this year were within reach.” 16 Mississippi “Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced at a news briefing that he is rescinding all county mask mandates and removing statewide restrictions on nearly all businesses,” reports CNBC. “I am replacing our current orders with recommendations,” Reeves said. “The only rules that will remain in this order are a capacity limit of 50% on indoor arenas and those that govern K-12 schools.” 17 Nebraska “Health department data shows Nebraska has had 201,608 positive cases since the pandemic began. So far, 155,933 of those cases have recovered,” reports KTIV. “The state is currently reporting 150 active hospitalizations due to the virus. There have been nine additional virus-related deaths in Nebraska, bringing its death toll to 2,091.” 18 Nevada Some encouraging signs: “Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate continued its fall since dropping under 8% on Friday, according to data released on Tuesday,” reports 8 News Now. “The state’s test positivity rate fell below 10% on Feb. 20 and has continued to drop since Jan. 14, coming in at 7.3% on Monday, down from 7.5% the previous day.” 19 New Jersey “New Jersey is on the brink of one year since it reported its first case of the coronavirus in the state, a milestone not lost on Gov. Phil Murphy as he announced easing of some restrictions Wednesday,” reports NBC 10. "More than a year ago, we knew that we would have to prepare our state – and all of you – for the worst and hope for the best," Murphy said. "None of us could even imagine what it was we ultimately would be up against." 20 New Mexico The COVID Rise may have been temporary. “New modeling data indicates the vaccine is dramatically reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. Meanwhile, only a handful of the state’s counties are getting the newest Johnson&Johnson vaccine, so far,” reports KRQE. “In a virtual news conference Wednesday, state health experts further detailed the rollout of the more than 17,000 doses of Johnson&Johnson (J&J) vaccine New Mexico received this week. Only eight counties received shipments of the third available vaccine and the state says more shipments are likely weeks out from arriving.” 21 New York The COVID variant is proving dangerous in the city and elsewhere. “About 735 cases of a coronavirus variant that emerged in New York City in November have now been identified in the U.S., including 585 in the last two weeks, a federal health official said,” reports Bloomberg.com. “The mutation has traveled extensively through the metropolitan New York region, and individual cases have also been found in 14 other states, including Texas, Wyoming and Maryland, according to Gregory Armstrong, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advanced Molecular Detection Program.” 22 Oregon “The Oregon Health Authority announced 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 13 new deaths, as the state identified in Douglas County the first case of a variant strain of coronavirus originally detected in Brazil,” reports Oregon Live. “The Brazilian variant, also known as P.1, was first detected in people traveling from Brazil to Japan in January. The variant appears to be more contagious and has reinfected people previously immune from having contracted the original virus, Douglas County health officials say.” 23 Rhode Island “Health officials in Rhode Island recorded an additional nine COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 436 new cases,” reports WJAR. “Of the 436 new cases, 376 were recorded on Tuesday. The other 60 were added to previous dates. The total number of cases confirmed in the state since the start of the pandemic is 127,285.” 24 South Dakota “South Dakota had a slight peak in early May 2020 and a large peak in mid-November. Single-day reporting peaks for active cases happened on Nov. 15 with 19,360, Nov. 10 with 607 current hospitalizations and Nov. 28 with 54 deaths. More stabilized seven-day data averages showed peaks of just under 1,500 for new cases per week, just under 600 for current hospitalizations per week and just under 30 for deaths per week,” reports KeloLand. 25 Tennessee “The department reported 1,598 new cases, putting the state at 777,935 total cases, with 651,124 confirmed and 126,811 probable. There are currently 13,510 active COVID-19 cases in the state,” reports WKRN. “Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,284 additional cases per day.” 26 Texas Ignoring medical experts, “Texas said Tuesday that it was lifting its mask requirement and would allow businesses to fully reopen, the most expansive step by any state to remove coronavirus restrictions as Americans across the country are eager to emerge after a year of isolation in the pandemic,” reports the New York Times. “The move by Texas, with its 29 million residents, goes further than similar actions in other states and cities that are rushing to ease as many limits as they can.” “It is now time to open Texas 100 percent,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. 27 Washington Good news for teachers as cases rise: “Washington state teachers and childcare workers are now among those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee announced,” reports News 5. “Inslee said Tuesday afternoon that educators and licensed childcare workers are moving up to Washington's Phase 1B-Tier 1 immediately.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 28 West Virginia In the rase between variants and vaccines, “West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is lowering the overall age to get the coronavirus vaccine in the state,” reports WSAZ. “It will be lowered from age 65 to 50 in West Virginia beginning Wednesday, Justice announced during his COVID-19 news conference. Now, all West Virginians over the age of 50 can get the coronavirus vaccine, according to Gov. Justice. The state will still prioritize those who are age 65 and above, but this will open the floodgates for others.” 29 Wisconsin “Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday announced 18 new deaths related to COVID-19, moving the state's total to 6,458 deaths since the pandemic began,” reports KSTP. “Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 57 new hospitalizations, moving the total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic to 26,279.” 30 How to Stay Safe No Matter Where You Live Follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Judge ruled a photo of slaves belongs to Harvard, not the woman who says she is their direct descendant

    The photos, taken in 1850 and used at the time to promote slavery, are believed to be the earliest known photos of enslaved people in the US.

  • "QAnon Shaman" claims he wasn't attacking the country

    Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying "to bring God back to the Senate."

  • QAnon Shaman Begs for Leniency: I Stopped Muffin Theft During Capitol Riot

    CBS NewsThe notorious “QAnon Shaman” has insisted his actions during the Capitol riot were not an attack on the United States—and that he can prove it because he stopped other rioters from stealing muffins.Jacob Chansley, who became arguably the most infamous Capitol rioter due to his furry and be-horned costume, has given a bizarre interview to CBS News in his latest attempt to beg for mercy. The first glimpse of the 60 Minutes interview was broadcast Thursday morning.Speaking from jail, Chansley became clearly short-tempered when CBS News reporter Laurie Segall asked him if he considered his actions during the storming of the Capitol to be an attack on the nation.The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars.Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 When he was then asked to describe his actions in his own words, he explained: “I sang a song, and that’s a part of shamanism, it’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins out of the break room.”While preventing muffin theft is all well and good, the accusations against Chansley are very serious. On top of storming into the Capitol building, Chansley is also accused of leaving an ominous note for Vice President Mike Pence at his desk in the Senate chamber that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.” That day, he was also carrying a spear attached to a flagpole, which prosecutors considered to be a weapon.Chansley is facing as many as 20 years in prison, but can’t seem to see what he did wrong. In the interview, he went on: “I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.” When reminded that it was illegal for him to even enter the chamber, he described that as a “very serious regret.”His mother, Martha Chansley, also insisted he did nothing wrong, telling Segall that her son simply “walked through open doors.” “He was escorted into the Senate. So, I don’t know what’s wrong with that,” she said. “I know that he is sorry but again it all comes back to he walked through open doors.” Prosecutors haven’t said how Chansley got into the building but there’s no evidence that police guided rioters into the Senate chamber. She justified her son’s decision to protest the election result by repeating the lie that the election was stolen. “I don’t think it’s right that [the election] was won fraudulently. I don’t believe it was won fairly at all,” she said. "He walked through open doors." - Martha Chansley, defends the actions of her son -- aka the QAnon Shaman -- during the Capitol siege. This exchange was one of the most telling from the piece. Would watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/Ie1YJ0YXPf— Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) March 4, 2021 On former President Donald Trump, whom Chansley has repeatedly criticized via his attorney because he was not offered a pardon before Trump left office, it appears he still holds a soft spot for him.“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” said Chansley. “I have been a victim of that all my life, whether it be at school or at home, so in many ways, I identified with a lot of the negative things he was going through.”Chansley went on to admit that he was “wounded” by not being offered a pardon but does not regret his loyalty to Trump. “I [only] regret entering that building, with every fiber of my being,” he said.While Chansley’s strange jailhouse appearance on national television might be viewed as detrimental to his legal battle, his defense attorney believes it was totally logical and justified. “[Chansley] is the most visible face of this riot. So for the first time in my career, it is not a trepidation to have my client speak out—it’s fully abated,” defense attorney Albert Watkins told The Daily Beast on Thursday.“If anything, it’s necessary to shift the message and dialogue that I have been pushing for since Jacob Chansley has been taken into custody: The riots were more than a lynch mob, but the result of years of manipulation [from Trump].”“He believed the president. He believed the words and reacted on those words. So when you have millions of Americans who were embracing over four years of propaganda and lies and misrepresentations daily—we have to have compassion for that. We have to have patience,” Watkins added.The lawyer added that the more people get exposed to his client, they’ll realize the “gentleman that he is” and remember that the thousands who stormed the Capitol “are our brothers and sisters and neighbors.”CBS reporter Segall said Chansley ended his interview by shouting “SEE ME! SEE ME!” and insisting that he’s not a violent man. A judge will hear arguments Friday on whether he should be released before his trial.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suspect Arrested In the Murder of Elderly Filipino Man Out for Morning Walk in Phoenix

    A 40-year-old man was arrested after attacking and killing a 74-year-old Filipino man in Phoenix last month, according to police. Attack, injuries and death: Phoenix police found Juanito Falcon with injuries to his head after responding to a call at a parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 16 at around 11:20 a.m., according to ABC15. Falcon was walking when the alleged suspect, Marcus Williams, suddenly punched him, resulting in his head hitting the ground, police said.

  • Vaccines available at MDC site for medically vulnerable, but a state form is required

    The federal vaccination site at Miami Dade College is open to people with medical exemptions, but a state form is required.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Spring break, ventilators, second doses & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Prosecutors are working to permanently dismiss charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker

    A judge will make a final decision on dropping charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker on March 8.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Coming to America' 32 years later

    With "Coming 2 America" hitting Amazon Prime today, Insider took a look back at the cast of the original "Coming to America."

  • Rishi Sunak leaves door open to future stealth tax raid as National Insurance pledge left out of Budget

    Rishi Sunak has left the door open to another stealth tax raid after a Conservative manifesto commitment to raise the national insurance contributions (NICS) threshold to £12,500 was left out of the Budget. On Wednesday the Chancellor confirmed that personal allowances on income tax, pensions, inheritance tax and capital gains tax would be frozen until 2026, netting the Treasury an additional £21bn as more people are dragged into higher tax rates over time. However, in the Budget Red Book, he has also kept open the option to change a number of NICs thresholds at future budgets, handing the Exchequer the ability to raise billions of pounds in additional revenues if required. In 2019, Boris Johnson told voters that his “ultimate ambition” was to raise the level at which people begin paying both national insurance and income tax to £12,500 - a move which would save taxpayers £500. Last year’s budget also confirmed that the national insurance primary threshold - over which employees’ earnings are taxed at 12 per cent - would rise to £9,500. It described this as “the first step in meeting the government’s ambition to increase these thresholds to £12,500.” Mr Sunak confirmed yesterday that the threshold would increase again to £9,568 from April, along with the upper rate, which will increase to £50,270 and then stay frozen until 2026, in line the personal income allowance. But the future level of the primary threshold has not been set, with the document stating only that it would with “all other NICs thresholds... be considered and set at future fiscal events”. The 102-page Red Book does not appear to mention the Government’s ambition to raise the threshold to £12,500 once. Approached for comment, a Treasury spokesman said raising the NICs threshold to £12,500 was still the Government’s “ultimate ambition”. However, they acknowledged that there was no timeline for doing this. The omission suggests that Mr Sunak has kept open the possibility of temporarily freezing the lower NICs thresholds, should he need to boost tax receipts again in future. This would see more people dragged into tax as wages rise, and is known as "fiscal drag." Mr Sunak has already chosen to freeze other personal allowances due to the limited revenue raising options available to him because of the manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or NICs during this Parliament

  • Trial date set for British ISIS militants the ‘Beatles’, accused of murdering journalists and aid workers

    El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were extradited after US agreed not to seek death penalty

  • Senate rejects Bernie Sanders proposal for $15 minimum wage in coronavirus relief package

    A proposal from Bernie Sanders to raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 from its current $7.25 failed in the Senate after the senator sought to include the measure in a White House-backed coronavirus relief package. The House of Representatives included the wage hike in its version of its $1.9 trillion legislation, which includes unemployment relief, support for families with children, and funding for schools and vaccine distribution, among other initiatives critical to Joe Biden’s plan to combat the pandemic and its economic fallout a year after the outbreak. After the Senate rules-advising parliamentarian shot down the inclusion of a wage increase in the bill, Senator Sanders vowed to introduce an amendment to put it into the legislation.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Biden will publicly pitch Covid relief bill as it is debated in the Senate

    The plea will take place a day after Republicans required the 628-page legislation be read aloud

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • A radical new overtime rule has been proposed in the NFL and it would force teams to make tough calls

    The NFL has worked to balance overtime over the past few years, but a radical new proposal could change the game for good.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House