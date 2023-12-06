Mother receives 25-year prison sentence for killing her 4-month-old baby

Kelsey Harrington received a 25-year-prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, for neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On July 29, 2022, Harrington and her son's father, Joshua Perry, left their 4-year-old son alone in their Otterbein apartment for four hours while they went out drinking. They returned to find their son dead. Harrington and Perry both pleaded guilty. Perry is awaiting sentencing.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kelsey Harrington came home July 29, 2022, from a four-hour excursion from her Otterbein apartment to binge drink and found her 4-month-old son, Silas, dead.

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer sentenced Harrington on Wednesday to a 25-year prison sentence for neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She'll have to serve nearly 19 years of that sentence before she can be released.

When she is released, she'll be on supervised probation for five years.

Silas' father, Joshua Perry, pleaded guilty to the same charge and is awaiting sentencing.

"It's unfathomable to me that a parent could leave a 4-month-old unattended for at least four hours, according to the police reports and the probable cause affidavit," Meyer said. "In addition, going out smoking and drinking.

"This mother and father chose their own selfish needs to go out and party and not take care of their 4-(month)-old."

When police arrived at the apartment, they found empty Fireball bourbon shot bottles in the room where Silas died, according to prosecutors.

The gravity of her poor parenting and the consequences for her actions were not lost on Harrington, who pleaded guilty on Oct. 5.

Harrington briefly spoke during the hearing before her sentence was pronounced.

"Visions of him. His laugh. His smile. His tiny hands in mine — all run through my mind constantly," Harrington said. "If I had know the last time I held him was going to be the last time I ever held him, I would have done everything so much differently."

She claimed to love her son more than she loves herself and took responsibility for her decisions on July 29, 2022, as well as the three earlier contacts she and Perry had with Child Protective Services.

"I will have to live with the mistakes I made for the for the rest of my life," Harrington said. "I take full responsibility for every mistake I made that led up to what happened.

"I know that I killed my son. He was beautiful. He was perfect. And now he's just gone."

Before handing down the sentence, Meyer said, "It just seems to me that human nature being what it is, once you have a child of your own, your first instinct is to do no harm to that child. And as a 4-month-old, little Silas was completely vulnerable, totally dependent on his parents.

"This poor little boy was left unattended, ultimately led to his death," Meyer said. "This whole incident didn't have to happen but for the conduct of these parents."

