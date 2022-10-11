Mother of Royal Palm teen killed in school bus stop crash files lawsuit against SUV driver

ROYAL PALM BEACH — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed this week against a 58-year-old motorist who is accused of killing two Royal Palm Beach High School students and injuring two others who were waiting at a bus stop in March.

Latchmie Sing is seeking an unspecified amount of damages from Angel Lopez, who faces eight charges in connection with the early morning crash that killed her 15-year-old son, Wazir Chand.

The lawsuit is the first that is expected to be filed against Lopez in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Lopez has also been charged in the death of 15-year-old Tiana Johnson and for causing serious injuries to 17-year-old Khoi Phan and 16-year-old Rondell Lawrence.

Cars drive by a memorial for Tiana Johnson, one of four children hit by a car while they waited for their school bus at the corner of Crestwood Boulevard and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach.

Arrested in April, Lopez was released from the Palm Beach County Jail last month after Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen lowered his bond to $270,000 from $440,000. He was placed on house arrest, is prohibited from drinking alcohol and using illegal drugs and will be tested for drugs once a week, according to Gillen’s order.

In requesting that Lopez’s bond be lowered, his criminal defense attorney, Douglas Rudman, said the longtime Royal Palm Beach man poses no risk to the community.

“It is important to note that Mr. Lopez has a clean criminal history, and this tragic incident is not the result of malice or willful violence but rather an accident," Rudman wrote.

Driver had high levels of prescription medication in bloodstream

Palm Beach County sheriff’s detectives said Lopez had higher-than-therapeutic levels of the powerful sleeping aid Temazepam and the anti-anxiety medication Oxazepam in his bloodstream when he lost control of his 2018 Alfa Romeo SUV on Crestwood Boulevard.

Warnings advise those taking either prescription drug that it can cause drowsiness and shouldn’t be taken with other medication without a doctor’s approval. After the crash, Lopez had trouble walking and keeping his eyes open, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies that Lopez was driving erratically on Crestwood Boulevard before hitting a curb at Cypress Lakes Drive. The SUV flipped and struck the students, according to the lawsuit attorney Chase Nugent filed on behalf of Sing. Neither Nugent nor Rudman returned phone calls for comment.

Lopez faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and two counts of reckless driving in connection with the crash. The four most serious charges each are punishable by a maximum 15-year prison term. No trial date has been set.

In the wake of the crash, the bus stop was moved. The intersection was the site of another fatal crash in February 2021, according to county traffic engineers.

