Mother says 9-year-old asked ‘Am I going to die?’ after being shot

Police are still searching for a gunman who shot into a Gastonia home and hit a 9-year-old boy in the face, but the boy’s mother says people are hiding valuable information from investigators.

Days after the shooting, the boy’s mother sat down with Channel 9′s Ken Lemon Wednesday to talk about the harrowing incident. She said her son is lucky to be alive.

The 9-year-old boy, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was watching TV in the living room when someone fired shots outside of their home Friday night. A bullet went through the wall and hit the boy in his face. Doctors say the bullet miraculously stopped right behind his eye.

She said when she saws her son, there was a gut-wrenching moment when he looked at her and asked one question.

“That was the very first thing he asked, ‘Am I going to die?’” the boy’s mother told Channel 9. “How do you explain to your 9-year-old, and you are looking at them with blood running down their face and a bullet has gone in their eye?”

According to the boy’s mother, he can’t see out of that eye. But you won’t see his or his mother’s face, because she’s still worried with the shooter on the loose.

The boy’s mother says she believes people know who did this to her son, but they aren’t talking to police.

She told Channel 9 that regardless of who the shooter is, she doesn’t hate them; she says she loves that person.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Where can you be safe?’: 9-year-old boy shot at Gastonia home, police say)



