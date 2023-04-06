Mother says backlog is causing delay in getting answers after son was killed by Clayton deputies

The mother of a man shot and killed by deputies said she was told a backlog of officer-involved shootings is delaying the investigation in her son’s case.

Paula Thomas said that’s what she was told when she went to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to find out why after nearly two years since her son, 22-year-old Tory Brown, was shot, the DA’s office still hasn’t wrapped up its investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thomas said she needs answers now. Although, she believes she knows what happened.

My son was murdered inside that apartment,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

She said her son did nothing wrong that day.

“I need justice for my son. Point blank,” she said outside of the Fulton County Courthouse.

Jones was there as she and her attorney, Reginald Greene, went to ask the DA’s office why nearly two years later the office is still investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Thomas didn’t like what she heard.

“No. I’m not satisfied. I want justice for mine,” she said.

Thomas’ attorney says an assistant district attorney told them during the meeting there’s a reason the office hasn’t wrapped up its investigation.

“They’re saying they’re investigating over 100 police-involved cases. And, that type of backlog is what’s causing them to say this case is being delayed,” Greene explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown was wanted for a probation violation in Aug. 2021. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Clayton County deputies went to a unit at the Chelsea Gardens apartments.

They went inside and said Brown advanced on them. Deputies fired, killing him.

“Tory Brown was unarmed,” Greene said.

Thomas’ attorney says they want the names of the officers involved. They want body cams, incident reports, and other evidence to prepare for a civil suit.

Story continues

“So, at this point in time, we’ve been getting stonewalled,” Greene said.

Thomas said she won’t rest until she gets justice.

“I’m going to keep coming down here till I get it,” Thomas said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Brown was on probation for obstruction and reckless conduct.

His family said they plan to file a $20 million lawsuit against the officers and the sheriff’s department.

Jones has reached out to the DA’s office, but has not yet heard back.

IN OTHER NEWS: